The Panthers could trade up in the 2021 NFL draft. Here’s what that could look like.

If there was one thing the Panthers likely learned from Sunday’s Super Bowl, it was that having a franchise quarterback and an offensive line to protect him is a huge part of the winning formula.

Right now, it appears the Panthers have neither.

But they can begin building that by drafting a quarterback in the 2021 draft. Most draft experts believe at least three quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson will be off the board by the time the Panthers pick eighth, and possibly a fourth if Trey Lance is gone.

If the Panthers are intent on finding a franchise quarterback in this year’s draft, one of their options is to try to trade up and get one of those four quarterbacks before they come off the board.

Earlier this week, we looked at what trading back in the draft could look like. Here’s what trading up in the draft could look like:

Miami, again

A lot of what happens in this draft depends on what the New York Jets do with their No. 2 pick. Do they trade Sam Darnold and draft quarterback? Do they stick with Sam Darnold and draft someone to help him, like an offensive lineman or receiver? Or do they trade their No. 2 pick to a team hungry for a quarterback?

Let’s say, hypothetically, the Jets keep their No. 2 pick and draft an offensive lineman to protect him, and the Dolphins don’t get Deshaun Watson in a trade.

The Panthers could attempt to trade for Miami’s No. 3 pick. A lot of teams will likely be calling the Dolphins, who don’t need a quarterback after taking Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall last year out of Alabama.

One of their biggest needs is receiver, which they can likely get at No. 8 or later in the draft.

But history shows that teams looking to acquire one of those top three picks must give up a lot.

In 2012, Washington gave up three first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Rams to move up from No. 6 to No. 2 in the draft and take quarterback Robert Griffin III, which in the long run, turned out to be a terrible trade for Washington.

In 2018, the Jets traded their No. 6 pick, their second-round pick, their third-round pick and their 2019 second-round pick to Indianapolis Colts to move up three spots.

Probably the most realistic comparison for the Panthers is in 2016 when the Eagles traded their No. 8 pick, their third-round pick, their fourth-round pick, their 2017 first-round pick and their 2018 second-round pick in exchange for Cleveland’s No. 2 pick.

The Eagles then drafted Carson Wentz.

In a trade with Miami, the Panthers would likely have to give up their No. 8 pick, their second or third-round pick, a future first-round pick and another future pick to move up five spots.

They could draft either Wilson or Fields, whichever they prefer. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is also an attractive option.

Trading with a division rival

Let’s say, hypothetically, the Dolphins are asking for too much.

The Panthers could look at the Atlanta Falcons, who have the No. 4 pick.

The Falcons are similar to the Jets in that it’s unclear whether they will draft a quarterback to eventually replace Matt Ryan, who will be 36 next season, or draft someone to help him.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Falcons selecting Zach Wilson at No. 4 in his latest mock draft. Meanwhile, Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus has the Falcons trading back with the Panthers at No. 8 so Atlanta can get Kyle Pitts and Carolina takes Fields.

There was a similar trade made in 2014 between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns. The Bills traded their No. 9 pick, their 2015 first-round pick and 2015 fourth-round pick to the Browns for their No. 4 pick. The Bills used that pick on wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

The Panthers could offer the Falcons something similar, perhaps their No. 8 pick, a future first-round pick and a future third or fourth. That way they could get one of the top quarterbacks in the draft without giving up much more in this year’s draft.

One of the bigger questions is how much does being a division rival play into whether the Falcons would make a trade that appears beneficial to the Panthers.

Remember in 2020, when the Saints heard that the Panthers were interested in signing Penn State’s Tommy Stevens? The Saints traded into the seventh round and took Stevens 240th overall, reportedly to prevent the Panthers from getting him.

A trade that won’t cost much

The Detroit Lions are another wild card in the draft. They traded away Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and received some future first-round picks in return.

Do the Lions start Goff at quarterback and try to trade back in the draft? The Broncos are a team that could be interested. Their quarterback Drew Lock has struggled in his first two seasons, and to get ahead of the Panthers in the draft, the Broncos could make a trade with the Lions.

Hypothetically, let’s say the Broncos are interested in moving up. To protect against that, the Panthers probably should trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who could use a quarterback, but don’t necessarily need one. Kiper has the Eagles choosing a wide receiver at No. 6.

Recent history shows that a similar trade may not cost much.

In 2016, the Bears traded their No. 11 pick and their fourth-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for the Buccaneers’ No. 9 pick.

While the Panthers have a lot of needs, giving up a fourth-round pick to move up a couple of spots won’t hurt much.

It would also ensure that they got one of the draft’s top four quarterbacks, and possibly one of the top three.