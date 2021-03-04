Greg Olsen will officially retire as a Carolina Panther

Tight end Greg Olsen will sign a one-day contract with the Carolina Panthers on March 11 before officially retiring.

Olsen wrapped up his a 14-year NFL career, announcing the news on the FOX pregame show prior to the NFC Championship. His career ranks among of the top tight ends in NFL history. His final season was spent with the Seattle Seahawks, but he was limited at the end of the year due to injury.

He will join former teammate Thomas Davis in signing a one-day contract with the organization, doing so on the exact same day.

Sounds fun, see you there https://t.co/ltvuiN382d — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 4, 2021

Olsen, 35, spent nine years with the Panthers after being traded by Chicago in 2011 for a third-round pick. With the Panthers, he became one of Cam Newton’s most reliable targets.

He will continue his career as a Fox sports broadcaster, a deal he signed last year. While he was still playing, he did some analyst work for the network.

A three-time Pro Bowler (2014-16), Olsen is also the Panthers’ all-time leading tight end in receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (11). In terms of Carolina receiving records, he ranks third all-time in yards and receptions behind Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad, and fourth in receiving touchdowns (39).