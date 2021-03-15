The ultimate guide to Carolina Panthers free agency

It’s that time again.

Free agency begins with the new league year Wednesday. After plenty of talk, hypothetical pairings and rumors, teams will have to be under the salary cap for the 2021 season, and some will be ready to make big moves.

Several Panthers remain set to hit free agency, and most will explore their options. Which teams are willing to — or able to — offer prime free agents any money remains to be seen.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the Panthers, positions of need and the remaining free agents.

Key dates

March 15-17: Teams can begin contacting and entering into negotiations with players who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents — any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expiring contract. They are free to negotiate and then officially sign with any team once the league year starts.

March 17: New league year officially begins at 4 p.m. All unsigned players become free agents and trades can process.

April 19: Offseason workouts for all teams with returning head coaches — like the Panthers — can begin.

April 29-May 1: 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland

Approach to free agency

The Panthers are going to be patient in free agency this year. Although the team continues to clear up some cap space by restructuring the contracts of players like linebacker Shaq Thompson and running back Christian McCaffrey, Carolina used a significant amount of its money to sign right tackle Taylor Moton to his franchise tag — $13.754 million.

There is some money to work with to add middle and lower tier players, however. The team has more than $29 million in cap room, per the NFL Players Association’s public salary cap report. But new general manager Scott Fitterer’s plan is to avoid being aggressive and to try and see what talent is available after the first days of free agency. Don’t expect big splashes or luxury signings; this is still a building team.

“There will be a rush at the beginning, where a lot of money is spent on some of the top guys, and you really want to be selective on who you go about (signing),” Fitterer said Wednesday. “We’ll talk to a lot of agents, starting on Monday, and see where the market is. However, I think this might be one of those years, that if you just wait and are patient, you might be able to get quite a few good players in that middle class and they get pinched by the cap this year.

“Even though, we’ve created a lot of cap room, this is not a year we’re going to go wild spending money. We’re going to be very judicious in how we go about this.”

The Panthers also need to set aside a bit of money to sign players selected in the draft, and signing Moton may end up being the flashiest free agent move the team makes. But the team still h a few positions it needs to address in some capacity in the coming weeks. The fact that more players are being forced to sign cheaper, short-term deals due to the reduced cap this year could benefit Carolina.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson AP

Positions to address in free agency

Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule individually mentioned a pair of positions as those of need this week — cornerback and offensive line. It makes sense for the Panthers to add veteran players at both.

With Rasul Douglas and Corn Elder both free agents, the Panthers lack depth at corner and do not have a clear starter opposite Donte Jackson, who is entering the last year of his rookie deal. Troy Pride Jr., the team’s 2020 fourth-round pick, is still developing and the team could use a veteran presence.

On the offensive line, Carolina needs depth across the board, and there are no obvious starters at either guard position, and left tackle isn’t settled. The Panthers would like to bring back guard John Miller to bolster the position. Dennis Daley is likely to compete for one of the guard spots or left tackle, and Trent Scott and Greg Little will be among the candidates for a shot at left tackle, as well.

Fitterer did not mention upcoming free agent Russell Okung when discussing the plan for the position and his frequent injuries and age, 32, make him less likely to return. But the GM did speak of the number of offensive linemen in the draft.

“We (signed) Trent Scott this offseason, really, he played well when he had an opportunity last year, Daley played well when he had an opportunity, we’d like to see Little, step up and provide competition at that spot and obviously the draft has quite a few tackles in it,” Fittere said. “As of right now, the more competition we can bring into that position the better.”

Other positions of need to watch for: Linebacker, defensive tackle, tight end

There are multiple spots on the roster that do not have a clear starter under contract for the 2021 season. In many cases, it will be logical for the Panthers to make a small investment in a player that could contribute. One example is at linebacker, with Tahir Whitehead expected to move on after finishing last season on the bench.

The goal will be to supplement positions of need, to some extent, prior to the draft.

“We want to go into the draft without a lot of needs,” Fitterer said. “If we can fill a need in free agency, go into the draft and just pick the best available player, that would be ideal for how we how we go about this.”

Re-signed by Panthers

▪ WR Brandon Zylstra — one-year deal

Zylstra was slated to become a restricted free agent. He is a special teams contributor and gives the team depth at wide receiver.

▪ WR Keith Kirkwood — one-year deal

Also scheduled to become a restricted free agent, re-signing Kirkwood provides additional depth at wide receiver with uncertainty surrounding whether the team can bring back Curtis Samuel, who is expected to test free agency. Kirkwood’s ability to stay healthy is the biggest question mark. He missed most of last season after breaking his clavicle and then re-injuring it during the season.

▪ K Joey Slye — one-year deal

Slye will have competition in training camp with kicker Lirim Hajrullahu.

▪ TE Colin Thompson — one-year deal

Thompson provides depth at tight end and is a special teams contributor.

▪ T Trent Scott — one-year deal

After starting four games last season, Scott will provide valuable depth on the offensive line that still has plenty of question marks. He was slated to become a restricted free agent.

▪ LS J.J. Jansen — one-year deal

Jansen, 35, has played in every regular season game for the Panthers since 2009.

▪ RT Taylor Moton — franchise tag

Moton and the Panthers have until July 15 to try and work out a long-term deal.

Members of the the Carolina Panthers huddle up prior warming up before playing the Atlanta Falcons in their Thursday Night Football game at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 29, 2020. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Released by Panthers

More on the Panthers’ cap cutting moves: Panthers releasing Tre Boston, 2 other veterans to clear cap space ahead of free agency

▪ S Tre Boston

Boston will be officially released after the start of the league year to reduce the cap implications.

▪ DE Stephen Weatherly

Weatherly re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings after one year in Carolina. He spent the first four years of his career in Minnesota after the Vikings drafted him in 2016.

▪ P Michael Palardy

Palardy’s time with the Panthers ended after he spent all of last season on injured reserve due to a torn ACL suffered prior to the start of the season. The punter, a South Florida native, is set to sign a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

▪ DT Kawann Short

One of the expect cap casualties coming into the offseason, the Panthers would like to bring back Short if possible, but he has received interest from a few teams.

Panthers’ free agents

Players that are most likely to return:

RESTRICTED FREE AGENT

▪ DE Efe Obada

Very likely to return. Obada switched agents recently, which slowed the process, but both sides would like him to remain a Panther. He showed he can play on the inside of the line, as well, last year.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws while being pressured by the Carolina Panthers’ Efe Obada at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. The Chiefs beat the Panthers 33-31. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENT

▪ G John Miller

With guard among the biggest holes on the Panthers’ roster, Miller is someone that the team would like to bring back. The veteran guard signed to a one-year deal last season and started 14 games.

Remaining players scheduled to be free agents:

These players are less likely to re-sign with the Panthers prior to the new league year, but some could still come back if they do not find what they are looking for from other teams in free agency. With players outside of the top free agents expected to get lesser offers this year, Carolina may have more opportunities to re-sign players it would like at the right price.

Check out more information on these free agents here.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

▪ WR Curtis Samuel

▪ RB Mike Davis

▪ TE Chris Manhertz

▪ C Tyler Larsen

▪ LT Russell Okung

▪ G Chris Reed

▪ OL Michael Schofield

▪ FB Alex Armah

▪ WR Pharoh Cooper

▪ LB Julian Stanford

▪ LB Adarius Taylor

▪ LB Tahir Whitehead

▪ CB Rasul Douglas

▪ CB Corn Elder