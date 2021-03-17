Denzel Perryman signed by Carolina Panthers in NFL free agency

Former Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman is joining the Carolina Panthers. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Panthers have addressed one of the team’s needs on the defensive side of the ball.

Inside linebacker Denzel Perryman is signing a two-year deal with the Panthers, as ESPN first reported. Perryman had been with the Chargers organization since he was drafted in the second-round of the 2015 NFL draft out Miami. He has never played a full 16-game season.

He is coming off of one of his lowest-production seasons of his career, finishing 2020 with 48 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Perryman will replace veteran Tahir Whitehead, who is an unrestricted free agent, and ended the season on the bench. The team continues to try and fill the hole left behind by Luke Kuechly’s retirement in 2020.

