Panthers add wide receiver David Moore to replace Curtis Samuel

The Carolina Panthers are adding another Moore to the wide receiver room.

With wide receiver Curtis Samuel agreeing to a three-year deal with the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, the Panthers agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks receiver David Moore on a two-year deal worth up to $4.75 million with $1.25 million guaranteed.

This is the second Seattle conneciton under general manager Scott Fitterer, who spent almost two decades with the organization. The Panthers previously signed tight end Stephen Sullivan, who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2020.

Moore has 13 career touchdown receptions with the Seahawks and averages 14.9 yards per reception. He is coming off a career-high six touchdown catches in 2020.

