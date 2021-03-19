Where are the Panthers picking in the 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft less is just over a month away.

The league officially released its seven-round draft order for all 32 teams Friday night, and the Panthers hold eight picks, including two compensatory picks based on a free agents lost/gained formula from last offseason.

Carolina does not have a seventh-round pick; that was traded to the Buffalo Bills for Marshall Newhouse in 2018. The Panther instead have three selections in the sixth round.

The Panthers also have the eighth overall pick in the year’s draft. Previous eighth overall picks by the Panthers include RB Tim Biakabutuka, T Jordan Gross and RB Christian McCaffrey.

The 2021 NFL draft will be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

Panthers 2021 draft picks:

Round Pick Overall 1 8 8 2 7 39 3 9 73 4 8 113 5 7 151 6 9 193 6 38 222 6 42 226