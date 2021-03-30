Panthers add extra game for next season with NFL’s new 17-game schedule

An extra week of NFL football is officially on the horizon.

During the virtual NFL owner’s meeting Tuesday, the league’s owners approved expanding the regular season to 17 games. For the Carolina Panthers, this adds a road game vs. the Houston Texans to the team’s schedule with the AFC hosting games this year and the NFC in 2022.

The NFC South will be playing the AFC South based on how the teams finished in their divisions. Going forward, the 17th game will feature match-ups between teams in opposite conference divisions that they were not previously scheduled to play. In 2022 the Panthers will host the team in the AFC West that ends the year in the same division standing.

The move has been expected since the NFL Player’s Association approved the new CBA last year that gave the owners the ability to do so. The league waited to officially move forward with a vote until the new television contracts were complete, which were announced March 18. This is the first time the league has expanded the regular season since 1978.

A new policy has also been adopted for international games. Beginning no earlier than 2022, teams will now be required to have a neutral-site international game once every eight years.

The 17-game season will still include just one bye week with the season now extended to the second weekend in January. Teams will play three preseason games instead of four. The Panthers will host two preseason games in 2021.

CAROLINA PANTHERS 2021 OPPONENTS

Home:

Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa. Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Washington Football Team

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals

17th game - Houston Texans