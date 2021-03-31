With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

Panthers coach Matt Rhule, wearing a black Panthers pullover and black face mask, was front and center Wednesday at Florida’s pro day where he saw tight end Kyle Pitts show exactly why he’s a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Pitts ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, one of the fastest times for a tight end or wide receiver 6-foot-5 or taller, according to NFL Network.

The Panthers have the No. 8 pick in the draft, and tight ends is one of their biggest needs this offseason. Although the Panthers would likely draft one of the top four quarterbacks if one falls to No. 8, Pitts is also an option.

When asked if had he spoken with the Panthers staff, Pitts said he had talked to him a couple of times.

He said Rhule told him that they planned to talk over Zoom after the pro day.

But the Panthers were not the only team having conversations with Pitts. He also mentioned the Falcons the Dolphins and Lions, all of whom pick ahead of the Panthers.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper rates Pitts as the fifth best overall player in the draft, behind Trevor Lawrence, Penei Sewell, Devonta Smith and Ja’Marr Chase. Other draft analysts have him as high as the second-highest rated player on their draft boards.

At 6-6 and 245 pounds, Pitts’ numbers speak for themselves. In eight games last season, had 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 12 touchdowns were tied for most in college football.

He was a big red-zone threat, something the Panthers were missing last season. The Panthers scored a touchdown on only 50.8% of their red-zone trips, which was 28th out of 32 teams in the league.

Pitts is bigger and just as fast as most corners. And he’s faster than most linebackers. Some analysts have compared him to Las Vegas Raiders and pro bowl tight end Darren Waller.

“I think he’s an elite wide receiver and an elite tight end,” Florida football coach Dan Mullen said. “And when you are that, that’s what causes the problem.

“I was in a meeting one day, and a guy came up and said, ‘He’s kind of like a unicorn.’ And the only way you can defend a unicorn is with another unicorn. And if you don’t have a unicorn on defense, you have a problem.”

Pitts said he set personal records in all of his exercises. His vertical jump was 33 1/2 inches. His wing span is 83 3/8 inches. His broad jump was 10 feet, nine inches. And he put up 22 reps on the bench press of 225 pounds.

“I feel like, people calling you a unicorn is a special nickname because unicorns, you can’t find many of them,” Pitts said. “So to be able to do other things tight end can’t is kind of special.”