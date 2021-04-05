Carolina Panthers trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

Former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was traded to the Panthers on Monday. AP

The Carolina Panthers have traded for quarterback Sam Darnold, per a league source. The team sent a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the quarterback.

The sixth-round pick is No. 226, the last of Carolina’s picks in this year’s draft. The team still has seven picks to work with in 2021. Darnold is expected to take over the starting role.

The Panthers have been searching for an answer at quarterback after signing Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal last offseason. If the team is forced to released Bridgewater, the lowest he could cost against this year’s cap is $15 million if he is a post-June 1 designation.

Darnold, 23, was selected third overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL draft. He has started each of the last three seasons and has one year remaining on his contract. The team will have until May 3 to decide whether or not to pick up Darnold’s fifth-year option, which would cost about $18 million in 2022.

The Panthers were interested in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson, however, recent sexual assault allegations have stalled league-wide interest in the Houston Texans’ star.

This story is breaking and will be updated.