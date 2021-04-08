PODCAST: What the Sam Darnold trade means for the Panthers and Teddy Bridgewater.

On this week’s episode of Panthers Tracks Podcast, reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg go more in-depth about the the Panthers’ trade for Sam Darnold and why it occurred.

They discuss what it means for the Panthers’ going forward, how they’ll approach the 2021 NFL draft, and what’s next for Teddy Bridgewater.

