Panthers players who could change their jersey number thanks to new NFL rule

The NFL owners approved a new rule Wednesday that will increase the jersey numbers available to players at different positions. The rule was proposed by the Kansas City Chiefs after many teams ran into difficulties with jersey numbers due to the increased size of practice squads last year and retired jersey numbers.

The rule will allow many players to wear their college numbers that were previously unavailable due to positional restrictions. The Carolina Panthers only have one jersey number currently retired — No. 51 for Sam Mills.

Changes, however, are unlikely to take place for the 2021 season, but are far more likely in 2022. If a player would like to change his number for the upcoming season, that player would have to buy out the existing inventory of his jersey from distributors, per existing NFL policy. If a player does not wish to pay, jersey numbers can be changed at no cost for the 2022 season.

Since the retirement of Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis, no Panthers player has been assigned their jersey numbers. The same has held true for now-New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. That will be tested with this new rule as there are multiple players who may be interested in No. 1; however, it is unlikely that the organization will allow it to be worn.

The new rules do not allow for defensive tackle Derrick Brown to return to wearing No. 5 as he did at Auburn.

Allowed jersey numbers with new rule

▪ Quarterbacks, punters and kickers: 1-19.

▪ Wide receivers, tight ends and running back: 1-49, 80-89. Running backs previously allowed 20 through 49, tight ends 40 through 49 and 80 through 89 and wide receivers 10 through 19 and 80 through 89.

▪ Offensive linemen: 50-79. Only centers were previously allowed to wear 50 through 59.

▪ Defensive linemen: 50-79, 90-99.

▪ Linebackers: 1-59, 90-99. Formerly allowed to wear 40 through 59 and 90 through 99.

▪ Defensive backs: 1-49. Previously only 20 through 49.

Possible number changes

WR DJ Moore

Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore was the first wide receiver off the board in the NFL draft, to the Carolina Panthers at No. 24. Abby Drey AP

Moore wore No. 1 at Maryland, but has been in No. 12 during his NFL career. The wide receiver asked on Twitter recently if he should switch to No. 2.

Recently, quarterback Tommy Stevens took on the No. 2 jersey, his Penn State jersey numbers. He will have some major competition for the number.

RB Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey has been wearing No. 22 in the NFL. During his time at Stanford, the running back donned No. 5.

Recently, McCaffrey shared pictures of himself in a No. 5 Panthers jersey, asking fans if he should change his number. The post, however, was quickly deleted. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater wears No. 5, but his status with the team is up in the air.

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey (5) was the pick at No. 8 overall for the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night in the NFL draft. Marcio Jose Sanchez ASSOCIATED PRESS

TE Dan Arnold

Newly signed tight end Dan Arnold chose No. 85 as his original jersey number with the Panthers, but Arnold wore No. 17 at the University of Wisconsin–Platteville. Wide receiver Omar Bayless is currently wearing that number for Carolina.

CB Donte Jackson

Jackson is another player who could have had his eyes on Newton’s former number. During his time at LSU, Jackson wore No. 1. He could change to a number other than 26, even if it’s not No. 1.

Despite his size, LSU defensive back Donte Jackson (1) was a nuisance on the field for the Tigers, drawing the attention of the Carolina Panthers in the NFL draft. John Korduner Icon Sportswire via AP Images

LB Shaq Thompson

In his college career at Washington, Thompson wore No. 7, previously not an option for linebackers. Quarterback Will Grier wears No. 7 for the Panthers, so a deal would have to be worked out for him to move on from No. 54.

David Zalubowski AP

LB Jermaine Carter

Carter wore two different numbers during his time at Maryland, No. 1 and 23. Both are now options for linebackers after wearing No. 56 previously with the Panthers. Cornerback Stan Thomas-Oliver is currently in No. 23.

The Carolina Panthers selected Maryland linebacker Jermaine Carter, front, in Saturday’s fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Michael Thomas AP Photo

Jeremy Chinn

As mentioned above, No. 2 could become a popular number in the Panthers’ locker room. Hybrid defender Jeremy Chinn wore No. 2 during his time at Southern Illinois, but had to take on No. 21 in the NFL.

Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn George R. Calhoun

