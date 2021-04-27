Final Carolina Panthers mock draft: Picking 2 Alabama stars solves a lot of problems

On Thursday, the mock drafts and guessing games will be over. The 2021 NFL draft will begin, and all the speculation will evolve into reality.

But before we get there, The Observer’s Carolina Panthers beat writers, Alaina Getzenberg and Jonathan M. Alexander, have put together one final combined mock draft.

The Panthers have narrowed down their draft board to 155 players, including 16 with first-round grades. There are many options on the table that could result in the perception of Carolina having a successful first round. From selecting an offensive player, to a cornerback, to trading back, the decisions the teams picking ahead of the Panthers in the first round will play a large role, too.

In this mock draft, we stuck to the seven picks the Panthers currently have, though it’s certainly possible the team will trade back — perhaps more than once —to acquire more picks for this year, and next.

This year offers more uncertainty than most due to players opting out, and difficulties in determining medical grades. It will be a significant first test for general manager Scott Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule’s first draft together.

Let’s get into it.

FIRST ROUND, PICK NO. 8: PATRICK SURTAIN II

▪Position: Cornerback

▪School: Alabama

▪Year/Age: Junior/21

We went back and forth on this selection, largely because of the unknowns regarding the teams selecting above the Panthers. What the Cincinnati Bengals do with the fifth overall pick will make a huge impact on the Panthers. If the Bengals take Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, then the Panthers’ odds of taking Surtain or moving back to take another corner or offensive lineman go up.

However, if Cincinnati was to take LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, then the Panthers’ chance of Sewell dropping go up significantly. The left tackle dropping could also increase Carolina’s odds of moving back, depending on how the quarterbacks fall. Teams would be more willing to move up to No. 8 if multiple top players are still available.

There are multiple big decisions that will sway the decision for the Panthers. Picks 3-7 could go a variety of ways. We wanted to take Sewell here, and also would prefer to trade back if Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Sewell are all off the board. In the end, with the top players likely off the board and a good enough trade offer not available, the pick is arguably the best cornerback in this year’s class.

In 41 career games at Alabama, Surtain gave up four touchdowns and a 46.1% completion percentage. Following his father’s footsteps into the NFL, Surtain will fill a significant need for the Panthers opposite Donte Jackson. The 6-foot-2, 202 pound corner will improve the secondary for years to come.

The Panthers are interested in the three top corners, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley being the other two. Farley has had some public medical concerns, but both are worth watching as well. Another position we considered was quarterback — Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

SECOND ROUND, PICK NO. 39: ALEX LEATHERWOOD

▪Position: Offensive tackle

▪School: Alabama

▪Year/Age: Senior/22

This pick depended on who the Panthers picked in round one. And if the Panthers take a cornerback with their first-round pick, they are definitely going with an offensive tackle in the second round.

There are a number of offensive tackles who have second-round grades, but we went with familiarity. Leatherwood participated in the Senior Bowl, where he played under the Panthers’ staff. The Panthers were also at Alabama’s pro day where he measured in at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds. He ran a 4.94 in the 40-yard dash and had a 34.5 inch vertical jump.

Last season, Leatherwood won the Outland Trophy, which is given to college football’s best interior lineman — on defense or offense. Previous winners include Penei Sewell, a projected top 10 draft pick, New York Jets’ defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, and Los Angels Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

He started every game at left tackle for the Crimson Tide and allowed just two sacks and three pressures. Alabama had one of the best offenses in the country in 2020.

THIRD ROUND, PICK NO. 73: DAVIYON NIXON

▪Position: Defensive tackle

▪School: Iowa

▪Year/Age: Redshirt junior/22

This year’s draft class has been widely considered to be among the worst defensive tackle group in some time. The Panthers added to the line recently by signing defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, which certainly helps the run defense. But there is still a hole for a 3-technique defensive tackle left behind by the offseason departures.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Nixon as being “good at getting skinny and darting into gaps in order to attack the run or cause blocking schemes to come off track.” In 2020 he was named a first-team Associated Press All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with 3.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Nixon was a one-year starter at Iowa after starting his college career at Iowa Western Community College and taking a redshirt year in 2018. He could develop in the Panthers’ defense and grow into a starter.

FOURTH ROUND, PICK NO. 113: HUNTER LONG

▪Position: Tight end

▪School: Boston College

▪Year/Age: Redshirt junior/22

The Panthers need a pass-catching tight end to help take coordinator Joe Brady’s offense to the next level, and Long would make a huge impact. The Panthers signed tight end Dan Arnold in free agency, but addressing the position in the draft is still on the table.

Long was a high-volume reception tight end at Boston College. In 2020, he caught 57 passes for 685 yards and five touchdowns. Sixty percent of those catches were converted to first downs. Long is not the best blocker, but the Panthers are looking to upgrade their receivers as a whole after the loss of Curtis Samuel and lacking a dynamic tight end last year. He would be an asset to whomever is playing quarterback for the Panthers.

FIFTH ROUND, PICK NO. 151: KENDRICK GREEN

▪Position: Offensive guard

▪School: Illinois

▪Year/Age: Junior/22

The Panthers need further depth on their offensive line, particularly at offensive guard. They re-signed John Miller to a one-year deal, and signed Pat Elflein in free agency. Second-year guard Dennis Daley returns and could start. But after that, the Panthers are thin at guard.

Green could provide that depth. He was a consensus All-Big Ten selection. The 6-4, 315-pound offensive lineman started all eight games for Illinois in 2020, including a three at center.

“Capable of playing guard or center, Green’s lateral get-off makes him a natural fit for teams heavy into outside zone as a primary run scheme,” Zierlein wrote. “He can get to play-side reach and back-side cuts and he specializes in washing his defender out of the play once he’s engaged on the move.”

SIXTH ROUND, PICK NO. 193: KYLIN HILL

▪Position: Running back

▪School: Mississippi State

▪Year/Age: Senior/22

Hill played for the Panthers at the Senior Bowl after opting out of the 2020 season after three games following a suspension. In the previous three years, however, he found success in three different offensive systems. During the 2019 season, Hill ran for 1,350 yards on 242 carries and 10 touchdowns. He also set a school record with four 150-rushing yard games and had 180 receiving yards. He was one of the leading Mississippi college football players calling for the change of the state’s flag last summer.

The Panthers could use some depth behind Christian McCaffrey, especially after the departure of Mike Davis to the Atlanta Falcons. Hill would offer different skills than McCaffrey, and could be a change-of-pace back.

SIXTH ROUND, PICK NO. 222: DEZ FITZPATRICK

▪Position: Wide receiver

▪School: Louisville

▪Year/Age: Redshirt senior/23

This late in the draft, taking a chance on potentially dynamic players is often a compelling route to take. In four years with the Cardinals, Fitzpatrick averaged a combined 16.8 yards per reception while averaging 647.3 receiving yards a year. He has some areas to improve on, including become a more consistent receiver, per Zierlein, but he can be explosive.