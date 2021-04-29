Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers NFL draft guide: Pick order, needs and everything you should know
The talk is over. It’s time to pick.
The 2021 NFL draft has finally arrived. The Carolina Panthers have eight picks in the upcoming draft, including three in the sixth round once again after trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. The needs are plentiful, which increases the possibly that that team tries to trade once, if not multiple times over the three days of the draft.
This will be the second draft in Carolina for coach Matt Rhule and the first for general manager Scott Fitterer. Under their direction, the Panthers made it a priority to fill the positions of need with free agents, from starting players to backups who can play multiple roles.
After going through the pre-draft process, the team narrowed the draft board down to about 155 players, 16 of which had first-round grades, according to Fitterer. With the board set and the final meetings concluded, now it’s just time to draft.
PANTHERS’ 2021 DRAFT PICKS
|Round
|Pick
|Overall
|1
|8
|8
|2
|7
|39
|3
|9
|73
|4
|8
|113
|5
|7
|151
|6
|7
|191*
|6
|9
|193
|6
|38
|222
*Acquired via trade of Bridgewater to Denver.
DRAFT NEEDS
▪ Press corner
▪ Guard
▪ 3-technique defensive tackle
▪ Tight end
▪ Wide receiver
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN TO THE DRAFT
The draft is taking place in Cleveland this year. The broadcasts will be a combination of in-person coverage and remote. The Panthers’ war room will be in Bank of America Stadium with 10 people vaccinated for COVID-19 allowed, per NFL policy. The team chose to go that path, which allowed for more relaxed protocols in the draft room.
Round 1 — Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET
Rounds 2-3 — Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET
Rounds 4-7 — Saturday, May 1 at 12 Noon ET
The draft can be viewed on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes all three days.
SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio (730 AM locally) will all provide radio coverage.
SiriusXM will provide listeners nationwide with comprehensive coverage of the 2021 NFL draft, with live announcements of every selection from every round and in-depth analysis on the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, as well as additional NFL draft-focused programming on SiriusXM’s college sports and fantasy sports channels.
PANTHERS DEPTH CHART IF SEASON BEGAN TODAY
Offense
- QB: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, Will Grier, Tommy Stevens
- RB: Christian McCaffrey, Reggie Bonnafon, Rodney Smith, Trenton Cannon, Darius Clark
- FB: Mikey Daniel
- WR: DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, David Moore, Keith Kirkwood, Brandon Zylstra, Omar Bayless, Micah Simon, Marken Michel, Ishmael Hyman, Ventell Bryant
- TE: Dan Arnold, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson, Giovanni Ricci, Stephen Sullivan
- LT: Cam Erving, Trent Scott, Greg Little, Aaron Monteiro
- LG: Pat Elflein, Dennis Daley
- C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg
- RG: John Miller, Mike Horton
- RT: Taylor Moton, Matt Kaskey, Martez Ivey
Defense
- DE: Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, Austin Larkin
- DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy, DaQuan Jones, Fox, P.J. Johnson, Mike Panasiuk
- EDGE: Haason Reddick, Marquis Haynes, Yetur Gross-Matos, Christian Miller
- WLB: Shaq Thompson, Chris Orr
- MLB: Denzel Perryman, Clay Johnston, Daniel Bituli
- SLB: Jermaine Carter, Frankie Luvu
- CB: Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Troy Pride Jr., Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Jalen Julius
- Nickel: Myles Hartsfield, Jeremy Chinn
- FS: Chinn, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler, J.T. Ibe
- SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin
Special Teams
- PK: Joey Slye, Matt Ammendola
- P: Joe Charlton
- LS: J.J. Jansen
- KR: Cannon
- PR: D.J. Moore
