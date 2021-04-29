Panthers exercising wide receiver DJ Moore’s 5th-year option, per source

The Carolina Panthers are exercising the fifth-year option of wide receiver DJ Moore, per a league source. Moore and his representation were informed verbally Thursday morning.

Moore, 24, is now under contract through the 2022 season. The 24th overall pick in 2018 out of Maryland will make $11.1 million, fully guaranteed, next season. The team and his representation can also now begin working on a more long-term deal for the wideout.

The Panthers have not yet picked up the fifth-year option of quarterback Sam Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. The team could draft a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft, which starts tonight.

The team’s leading receiver, Moore is coming off a career-high 1,193 receiving yards despite 21 less receptions than the year prior.

Moore averaged 18.1 yards per reception in 2021, but his touchdown totals have continued to be on the lower end, four each in the past two seasons. He has finished with 1,215 scrimmage yards each of the last two seasons. Moore is the only wide receiver with 1,200-plus scrimmage yards each of the last two seasons.

Three seasons in, Moore is fifth in Panthers history with 3,156 receiving yards.

The move will not preclude the Panthers from possibly drafting a wide receiver, including someone like LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase.

