Top Carolina Panthers running back to participate in Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will be participating in the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am next week at Quail Hollow Club, the tournament announced Friday. He has a 2:20 p.m. starting time.

McCaffrey will be competing in the Pro-Am for the first time, but he joins a notable group of Panthers who have participated in the event throughout the years, including former tight end Greg Olsen and linebacker Luke Kuechly. Current Panthers quarterback Will Grier has also participated.

Former Panthers head coaches Ron Rivera and John Fox have taken part in years past. Michael Jordan is among the notable past participants, as well.

The running back has been training and participating in the team’s offseason program after missing 13 games in 2020 due to various injuries.

Wednesday’s Pro-Am will officially be Roy Williams Day in honor of the now-retired Tar Heels basketball coach. Williams will play alongside North Carolina football coach Mack Brown. Touring professionals Davis Love III and Gary Woodland will play with the duo.

Tickets for the event are limited and attendance will be reduced, and new COVID-19 safety protocols mean some elements of the tournament have changed. For moe information on those changes and all other safety policies according to local, state and PGA TOUR guidelines, visit WellsFargoChampionship.com.