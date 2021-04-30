Every player picked by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL draft

The Carolina Panthers are filling out their roster over the next three days and adding some much-needed talent.

After selecting a record seven defensive players in last year’s draft, the Panthers are continuing to rebuild the defense and are hoping to get younger on offense through the three days of the NFL draft.

What’s the latest on their draft picks and which selections are remaining?

Round 1, No. 8 overall: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

▪ Panthers select Jaycee Horn in NFL draft. Here’s why they took him over Justin Fields

▪ Jaycee Horn won’t sell a lot of tickets for Panthers, but he was a risk worth taking

▪ Jaycee Horn scouting report: Carolina Panthers get a starting corner in NFL draft

▪ Panthers were a pick too late for Penei Sewell and a year too early for Justin Fields

Round 2, No. 59 overall (via trade with Browns): WR Terrace Marshall, LSU

▪ Carolina Panthers select Terrace Marshall in 2nd round of NFL draft

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via trade with Eagles): OT Brady Christensen, BYU

▪ Panthers get a tackle by selecting Brady Christensen of BYU in 3rd round of NFL draft

Remaining Panthers draft picks

Round Pick Overall 3 19 83 3 26 89 6 9 193 6 20 204 6 38 222