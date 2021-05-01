Carolina Panthers’ undrafted free agent signing tacker

The 2021 NFL draft has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the Carolina Panthers are done finding players for the roster.

The team is adding a number of players as undrafted free agents to continue to fill out the roster and address needs. The draft was just the beginning, and there are plenty of examples of undrafted players finding success with the Panthers.

Most recently, defensive backs Myles Hartsfield and Sam Franklin worked their way to the 53-man roster and significant roles. Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless was one of the Panthers’ biggest signings after the draft last year, but he missed the season due to injury.

Panthers undrafted free agent signings

P Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State