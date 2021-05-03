One former Panthers LB leaves, while team looks to interview another for assistant GM

The Carolina Panthers may be bringing a familiar face back to Charlotte, while another has recently departed the front office.

Former linebacker Luke Kuechly, who retired in January 2020, has resigned from his role as a pro scout, per league sources. He has spent the past year in the position. Kuechly left the role in March. The decision was not health-related, but instead was tied to Kuechly stepping away from football for a bit.

The linebacker ended what is likely to be a Hall of Fame playing career after dealing with multiple injuries in the second half of his career in Carolina. He holds many Panthers records and is regarded among the best middle linebackers in the NFL. It comes as no surprise, but Kuechly was performing at high level at his job as pro scout, as well.

The team has requested to interview former Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan for the assistant general manager role, per a league source.

The position does not currently exist, however, there were plans for a similar position dating back to the hiring of coach Matt Rhule last January. At that time, Pat Stewart, who formerly worked with the Philadelphia Eagles, was instead hired as director of player personnel.

Requesting to interview Morgan for the position is far from a surprise. A source shared the possibility with The Observer when new general manager Scott Fitterer was hired.

Morgan is currently the Buffalo Bills director of player personnel. He previously worked with Fitterer in the Seattle Seahawks front office. The pair have a close relationship and worked together from 2010-18. Morgan began in Seattle as a scouting intern in 2010 and worked his way to the team’s director of pro personnel. During that time, Fitterer was the Seahawks’ director of college scouting and then co-director of player personnel

“Scott’s the kind of guy who’s gonna get that job and he’s gonna hit the ground running. There’s gonna be no relaxing,” Morgan told The Observer of Fitterer in January. “He’s going to be relentless in his efforts of finding great players for that organization. He’s gonna work his butt off, I know that, so I think they should be really excited that they got a hard worker, and they got a really good person, too.”

Morgan was drafted by the Panthers 11th overall in the 2001 NFL. He played for the team through the 2007 season, starting 59 games and totaling 390 tackles, seven sacks, five interceptions and 17 passes defensed.

The team has also requested to interview Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for the role.