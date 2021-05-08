Panthers hiring former linebacker Dan Morgan to be assistant GM

A familiar face has been hired to the Carolina Panthers front office.

The team has hired former linebacker Dan Morgan to be the new assistant general manager under Scott Fitterer. The Panthers announced the news Saturday afternoon.

Morgan was most recently the Buffalo Bills director of player personnel, a position he has held since 2018. He previously worked with Fitterer in the Seattle Seahawks front office. The pair have a close relationship and worked together from 2010-18. Morgan began in Seattle as a scouting intern in 2010 and worked his way to the team’s director of pro personnel. During that time, Fitterer was the Seahawks’ director of college scouting and then co-director of player personnel

The position does not currently exist within the front office, though there were plans for an assistant general manager dating back to the hiring of coach Matt Rhule last January. At the time, Pat Stewart, who formerly worked with the Philadelphia Eagles, was hired as director of player personnel under then-general manager Marty Hurney.

In December, Hurney was fired. He now works with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera in Washington. Fitterer was hired to lead the front office in January.

“Scott’s the kind of guy who’s gonna get that job and he’s gonna hit the ground running. There’s gonna be no relaxing,” Morgan told The Observer of Fitterer in January. “He’s going to be relentless in his efforts of finding great players for that organization. He’s gonna work his butt off, I know that, so I think they should be really excited that they got a hard worker, and they got a really good person, too.”

Morgan, 42, was drafted by the Panthers 11th overall in the 2001 NFL draft. He played for the team through the 2007 season, starting 59 games and totaling 390 tackles, seven sacks, five interceptions and 17 passes defensed. The linebacker was named All Pro in 2004.

He was named to the College Football Hall of Fame for his career with the Miami Hurricanes. Morgan holds the school’s career record for tackles with 532.

Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham and former Detroit Lions senior personnel executive Jimmy Raye III also interviewed for the job. Raye is from Fayetteville.