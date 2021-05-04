Ron Rivera, former, current Panthers to play in Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am

This year’s Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am will feature many notable names from various Charlotte-area sports teams.

It had previously been announced that Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will be participating, however, a teammate and other Panthers figures will be joining him.

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, former head coach Ron Rivera and former tight end Wesley Walls will all take part in the event Wednesday. Rivera has taken part in years past.

Wednesday’s Pro-Am will officially be Roy Williams Day in honor of the now-retired Tar Heels basketball coach. Williams will play alongside North Carolina football coach Mack Brown. Touring professionals Davis Love III and Gary Woodland will play with the duo.

With the 2:20pm Wednesday Pro-Am starting time, on the tee from the @Panthers_NFL_ Running Back @CMC_22 pic.twitter.com/36OObRi5T6 — Wells Fargo Golf (@WellsFargoGolf) April 30, 2021

McCaffrey will be teeing off at 2:20 p.m. with Wyndham Clark, who he was classmates with at Valor Christian High School in Colorado. Thompson will tee off at 8 a.m. with Webb Simpson and Cameron Davis. Rivera and Walls will be playing together at 8:50 a.m. with Sebastian Munoz and Harold Varner III.

Charlotte Hornets president Fred Whitfield and former COO of the Hornets and current New York Giants chief commercial officer Pete Guelli will also participate.

Tickets for the event are limited and attendance will be reduced, and new COVID-19 safety protocols mean some elements of the tournament have changed. For more information on those changes and all other safety policies according to local, state and PGA TOUR guidelines, visit WellsFargoChampionship.com.