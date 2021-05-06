Panthers’ draft picks signing tracker: Here’s who’s reached an agreement so far.

The Panthers aren’t wasting any time reaching agreements with their draft picks.

The Panthers announced on Thursday that they have reached an agreement with running back Chuba Hubbard, who Carolina drafted in the fourth round last weekend. Hubbard played for Oklahoma State.

He was one of the Panthers’ 11 draft picks and the first to reach an agreement.

He was also one of the first draft picks in the NFL to reach an agreement with his team. Jamien Sherwood, of the New York Jets, was the first of 259 players drafted to reach an agreement with his team. Rookie mini camp is expected later this month.

Here is a list of the Panthers’ draft picks who have signed so far:

RB Chuba Hubbard, fourth round, No. 126 overall

Hubbard will have a chance to compete for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey. He gives the Panthers depth at running back after the departure of backup Mike Davis, who left in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons.

Hubbard, who is 6-foot, 210 pounds, had a successful career at Oklahoma State. He led the FBS with 328 carries and 2,094 rushing yards in 2019, while averaging about 26 carries a game. He earned first-team AP All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Hubbard, a former track athlete, ran a 4.36 at his pro day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.