Carolina Panthers
Panthers Tracks: Front office changes, offseason schedule and NFL draft rewind
The 2021 NFL draft has come and gone, bringing 11 new players to the Carolina Panthers’ roster.
It was quite the three days with the Panthers trading back a record five times and passing on two of the quarterbacks in the class, along with many left tackles.
But all in all, the team walked away significantly deeper and with more talent at key positions. What a week it’s been.
TRIVIA!
1. The Panthers currently have the youngest roster in the NFL (average of 24.2). Who are the two youngest players born in 2000?
2. How many schools did the Panthers draft a player from for the first time in team history this year?
Keep reading for the answers.
PANTHERS’ 2021 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Day 1
Round 1, No. 8: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Day 2
Round 2, No. 59 overall (via trade with Browns): WR Terrace Marshall, LSU
Round 3, No. 70 overall (via trade with Eagles): OT Brady Christensen, BYU
Round 3, No. 83 overall (via trade with Bears): TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame
Round 4, No. 126 overall (via trade with Titans): RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Round 5, No. 158 overall (via trade with Texans): DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
Round 5, No. 166 overall (via trade with Titans): CB Keith Taylor, Washington
Round 6, No. 193 overall: OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
Round 6, No. 204 overall (via trade with Texans): WR Shi Smith, South Carolina
Round 6, No. 222 overall: LS Thomas Fletcher, Alabama
Round 7, No. 232 overall (via trade with Titans): DT Phil Hoskins, Kentucky
Undrafted additions
After the conclusion of the draft, the Panthers also agreed to terms with five undrafted free agents, from a punter to a linebacker. Get to know those players as they prepare to take part in rookie minicamp.
Speaking of ...
Offseason training schedule
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-3, June 7-10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
To get ready, make sure you check out our updated depth chart with all of the new additions.
Front office update
The Panthers are in the process of interviewing candidates for the assistant general manager role. Virtual interviews have taken place with former linebacker and current Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan. Morgan previously worked with general manager Scott Fitterer in Seattle. Philadelphia Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham has also been interviewed.
Former pro scout and linebacker Luke Kuechly has resigned from his role with the team after about a year. Kuechly is taking some time away from football to enjoy himself.
Schedule release
The NFL will release the 2021 schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Panthers will release single-game tickets for purchase at 9 p.m.
Here are the opponents:
Home:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa. Bay Buccaneers
- New Orleans Saints
Washington Football Team
Away:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys
- Houston Texans
- Miami Dolphins
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arizona Cardinals
DJ Moore
We caught up with wide receiver DJ Moore at an event he was holding to help at-risk Charlotte kids buy Mother’s Day gifts. He shared his thoughts on Sam Darnold, his fifth-year option getting picked up and what he may change his jersey number to.
PANTHERS TRACKS PODCAST
This week, we broke down our reactions to the 2021 NFL draft. What did we think the Panthers did well? Any lingering concerns? Check it out.
TRIVIA ANSWERS
1. Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tommy Tremble
2. Three — BYU, Oklahoma State, Kentucky
