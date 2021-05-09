Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn shares he will wear No. 8 to honor Kobe Bryant

Jaycee Horn has settled on his jersey number with the Carolina Panthers.

Horn announced on social media Saturday night that he will be wearing No. 8 for the Panthers. As part of a new league rule that allows for wider jersey number flexibility, cornerbacks are now able to wear single-digit jerseys.

He is wearing the number to honor Kobe Bryant, who wore both 8 and 24 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The day after being drafted eighth overall by the Panthers, Horn shared that he had not yet decided on a number and was not sure what the available options were. He had first said he didn’t think he wanted a single-digit but his brother was swaying him in the other direction.

When asked about No. 24 specifically he said, “It is a great number. It’s definitely in mind. I’m going to look at some of those single digits too though, see how those work out. My brother was talking to me about it on the way over here and changed my mind a little bit so we’ll see how it shakes out.”

Horn wore No. 1 and 7 during his time at South Carolina.

Other rookies have announced their new numbers with the Panthers.

Tight end Tommy Tremble shared he will be wearing No. 82 and fourth-round pick running back Chuba Hubbard will be wearing No. 30, the same as his number at Oklahoma State.