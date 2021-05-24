Carolina Panthers OTAs get underway. What’s up with Sam Darnold and defensive changes?

Competition will be the buzzword for Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Starting roles and roster spots are up for grabs throughout the roster, making the offseason workouts ahead that much more intriguing. All of that will intensify this week, starting Monday, with the third phase of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs).

Players and coaches will now have 10 days stretched over three weeks to work together on the field at full speed, but without contact or pads. In-person meetings can also be held. The phase will end with a three-day mandatory minicamp from June 15-17.

There will be plenty to watch for. The Panthers roster again experienced significant turnover and there are many questions to be answered. Players are competing for positions throughout the roster. Here’s what needs to be addressed and what we’ll be watching for.

What’s the deal at left tackle?

The situation surrounding who will start at left tackle has been well documented. Since Jordan Gross’ retired after the 2013 season, 14 different players have started at that position for the Panthers. This offseason, free agent Cam Erving and third-round draft pick Brady Christensen were added to the roster, joining the likes of Trent Scott, Greg Little and Dennis Daley.

Versatility has been prioritized by the Panthers lately, with many players possessing the ability to play multiple positions. Where they line up during the OTAs will be telling. Coach Matt Rhule did indicate they’ll likely try out someone like Christensen in multiple spots across the line to determine where he fits best and how many spots he could assist in if needed during the season. Nothing is set at this point.

Entering his third year, Greg Little will be in a difficult spot this offseason. He has yet to prove, especially with this coaching staff, that he has starting-level capabilities and can stay healthy, but he also really only plays left tackle. That’s why he was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft, to be “the guy” at left tackle.

The Panthers have been clear they are looking for backups who can fill in at more than one spot, putting him near the roster bubble. Figuring out the left tackle situation should be a priority.

Sam Darnold in a new offense

There’s a new quarterback and the Panthers are banking on the coaching staff’s ability to help Sam Darnold be a significantly better player than he was with the New York Jets, aided by the improved offensive players around him.

With the team now having the ability to work in 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Darnold will have some live action, to an extent, with his new team for the first time. Steps need to be taken over the next three weeks to get him comfortable with everything on the field and work on his timing in coordinator Joe Brady’s offense.

Darnold has already begun the process with his receivers. Many players have participated in joint workouts in Charlotte over the last couple of months with the likes of DJ Moore, Christian McCaffrey, Keith Kirkwood and Omar Bayless in attendance. Working on the communication between Darnold and his receivers is important, as is him and Brady getting into a rhythm.

Part of the reason the Panthers signed former quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was because of his comfort level with Brady and the scheme he was bringing. Brady is starting from scratch in his relationship with Darnold — who went through considerable change in New York. This is the time to get through all the kinks.

Tight end options

Getting Darnold in sync with all of his receivers is important. Determining the depth and options at tight end specifically will be something to watch through training camp. The Panthers added free agent Dan Arnold and drafted Tommy Tremble in the third round this offseason.

Will there be a role for Ian Thomas, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal? Thomas never stepped into the large shoes that Greg Olsen left behind and has struggled as a receiver. Last season he ran 438 routes, but was only targeted 31 times and caught 20 passes. Getting down his timing with Darnold and showing he can be reliable will be the way he works towards securing a roster spot.

For the Panthers, these three weeks will be a good opportunity to test the receiving skills of Tremble and see how dynamic Arnold can be in a variety of situations.

The offense did not have this time last year to work through issues prior to training camp, and it was reflected in the play during the start of the 2020 season. The tight end position was lacking last year, and the roles of each player and who offers the most potential should start to be sorted out.

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears tight end Demetrius Harris (86) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The Bears won, 23-16. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Defensive changes

The Panthers’ defensive scheme will continue to evolve with the addition of new players. In his second season, Jeremy Chinn is also expected to play more safety and continue to move around, which will change some of the dynamics as well.

What are the different schemes that can now be used with Brian Burns getting more help on the defensive line from the likes of Morgan Fox and Haason Reddick, who can line up as an EDGE rusher on the line or at outside linebacker? It will open up more possibilities for the defense as a whole.

In the secondary, more man coverage will be introduced after drafting Jaycee Horn eighth overall. The team used largely zone coverage last year, however, coordinator Phil Snow likes to adapt to the personnel. Horn is known for his man coverage skills at South Carolina.

Pinpointing Chinn’s new role in the secondary and the defense as a whole will also be vital. He was an important piece of the defense last year. Making sure he is just as effective in a slightly altered role will go a long way.

Implementing these changes and having significant time on the field together prior to training camp, which did not exist last year due to COVID-19, will be key.