Why Brian Burns thinks he and the Carolina Panthers defense can be dominant this year

For many Panthers fans, Brian Burns not making the Pro Bowl last season felt like a snub.

The defensive end’s stats were among the best during the first half of the 2020 season.

But as the year wore on, and teams began to notice Burns on film, he saw more double teams come his way. He finished with 58 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles.

With new acquisitions to the Panthers’ defensive line, Burns believes the double teams will be fewer this season, which should allow him to have success.

The defensive line got the biggest upgrade this past offseason. The Panthers signed former Arizona Cardinals edge rushers Haason Reddick, who had 12.5 sacks in 2020. They also signed veteran and former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.

Jones, who had 49 tackles and two sacks last season, has been one of the most durable players in the league, starting in 48 games the past three years. And then there is former Los Angeles Rams defensive end Morgan Fox, who had six sacks in 2020.

“I feel like we’re complete now,” Burns said of the defense.

Carolina’s improved defensive line

In all, the Panthers should have a much improved defensive line over last year when they struggled at times to get to the opposing quarterback.

Stephen Weatherly, who started the first nine games for the Panthers at defensive end, finished the year with no sacks before a finger injury sidelined him for the rest of the year. He was released after the season.

Weatherly later admitted he got a bit complacent after signing his contract with the Panthers.

Reddick was perhaps the Panthers’ biggest acquisition this offseason. He adds another feared edge rusher for the Panthers. His 12.5 sacks were tied for fourth in the league last season behind T.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and Trey Hendrickson.

“I think he’s going to make me go even harder because there is going to be a competition down the room to see who is going to get the sack the fastest,” Burns said, “and also he’s going to take a lot of attention off me with the O-Line, so they just can’t slide to my side.

“They are going to have to pick their poison.”

Brian Burns recovering from injury

Burns hasn’t been able to do much in OTA’s because he’s recovering from an offseason shoulder procedure. He injured his shoulder late last season, and missed the Panthers’ final game.

He called the procedure minor and said that he was feeling better and getting his strength back.

“I think the one thing he’s doing right now is, he’s a little bit banged up, so he can’t really do everything,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “(But) he’s really focused on what he can do.”

Burns said his biggest goals this upcoming season are to be more vocal and take on a leadership role. And while he wouldn’t reveal his personal goals, something he’d rather keep to himself, he said he wants the team to be consistent.

“As a defense, I just want to be completely dominant over the course of the season,” Burns said. “And I feel like we can really do it now.”