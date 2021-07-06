Panthers rookie Brady Christensen on playing on right side of line, transitioning to NFL

Brigham Young University’s Pro Day in March made headlines because of quarterback Zach Wilson, who was ultimately selected second overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Jets.

One of the key players who blocked for Wilson, however, also caught some attention, thanks to an impressive performance that day, including running a 4.89 40-yard dash. With Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer and offensive coordinator Joe Brady in attendance, Brady Christensen took full advantage of the opportunity and showed off his athletic abilities.

He made enough of an impression to be drafted in third round by a Panthers team in need of help on the offensive line. Then the critiques came in. The team traded back and watched left tackles fly off the board, and then drafted a soon-to-be 25-year old lineman who the staff currently projects more on the right side.

Christensen has heard it all; his age has already become a joke with some of his teammates. The rookie spoke with The Observer after the conclusion of mandatory minicamp about transitioning to the NFL and his perspective on the commentary surrounding him.

This interview has been edited and condensed for the purposes of clarity.

Alaina Getzenberg: What has your NFL experience been like so far?

Brady Christensen: “It’s been like a dream for me. It’s been amazing. The other day I was in the huddle and I was just like, ‘Holy cow, you get to play this game for a living.’ It’s been awesome. I love the guys, love getting to know some of the guys, and being around the guys and this team seems great. They’ve accepted me and welcomed me, so it’s been really good.”

AG: What positions are you currently practicing at and learning?

BC: “I’ve played mostly on the right side, played a little guard and tackle. There’s a lot of carryover during the install, especially the technique and that’s what we’re really focusing on, the technique of different plays.”

AG: I know you played left tackle your entire career at BYU, the only school that offered him as an offensive lineman), but did you have any prior experience playing on the right side?

BC: “I actually played right tackle in high school. ... I don’t know if it helped me (at Panthers practice) playing right tackle in high school, but once I got over there, played a couple practices on the right side, it kind of felt as comfortable as the left side.”

Carolina Panthers rookie tackle Brady Christensen, center, runs across the field with his teammates to begin drills during the team’s 2021 rookie minicamp practice on Friday, May 14, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

AG: What did you learn from your two-year mission trip to New Zealand (in between high school and starting at BYU)?

BC: “I grew a ton. I would say I left as a kid and returned a man. Growing up (in Utah), super blessed, but my life was always relatively easy. I mean, sports was always a huge thing for me, and I was always pretty good at sports. I never went through anything that hard or a ton of rejection, but on the mission, it was hard. It was really hard to kind of spread what we believe in and there was a lot of rejection, a lot of failure, a lot of hardships, a lot of days where you’re like, ‘Man, I feel useless, I feel like I’m not doing anything.’ So I really learned how to accept that failure and really bounce back from it and that really helped me learn and grow and become a man.”

AG: What was the transition like back to playing football when you returned?

BC: During the two years, I really focused on eating right and keeping good conditioning and getting stronger. I came back (at) about 270 pounds. I redshirted one year, and that was really good for me mentally and physically and technically.

“I came in, offensive line was still kind of new to me. I wasn’t taught a ton in high school. I was really raw. I took that redshirt year and I went up against some great guys that were on the BYU defense like (current NFL players) Fred Warner and Sione Takitaki. That really sparked my confidence. I got a lot better that year, got better technically and really, from that point on, I believed in myself and believed I could do great things.”

BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen. Jaren Wilkey/BYU Jaren Wilkey/BYU

AG: That’s interesting that you picked up on it that quickly.

BC: “Offensive line is crazy technical and it’s almost like a dance. You just can’t go do it, you really have to like, train at it and really practice it even on just air. During that offseason, I was always just doing my technique, doing my pass sets on air and run blocks on air and it helped a ton.”

AG: How often was your age brought up during the draft process?

BC: “Every once and awhile they brought it up; it was more joking like, ‘You’re older than half our team.’ Just little comments like that. I mean you look around the league, some of the offensive lineman’s best years are when they’re high-20s, mid-30s. I’m really focused on taking care of my body, and I still think I can play in this league for a long time.”

AG: It’s kind of crazy to think of someone at 24 being “old.”

BC: “We always have rookie duties and stuff, like bringing in helmets and (three-year veteran) Greg Little, he’s like, ‘I can’t tell you to bring in my helmet, I’m younger than you.’ ”

AG: How many of the older linemen have been good resources? I imagine having (starting right tackle) Taylor Moton around is a boost.

BC: “Yes, T-Mo‘s the man, he’s kind of taken me under his wing, really helped me out with a lot of technique stuff, kind of watching me, telling me what I’m doing wrong. He’s a great guy that I always turn to and then (center) Matt Paradis is another guy that I turn to. Even (guard) Johnny Miller. We all went out to dinner, really a good group of guys that I’m grateful to be a part of.”

AG: What are your goals for this year?

BC: “Media these days, I hear a lot of people like, ‘You should play left side or right side or whatever.’ I don’t necessarily really care or know what I’m going to play. My goal is really to be the best player I can be this year, and help the Panthers win a Super Bowl. I mean it sounds dumb and cliche, but that’s what I want to do. However I can to help, that’s that’s what I want to do. Obviously, I believe in myself and feel like I can compete at a high level, so I’m excited to see where it goes, but that is my number one goal.”

AG: In the Panthers Confidential video that the team put out, coach Matt Rhule referred to you as a “third-round tackle, second-round guard.” What do you make of that?

BC: (Pause) “That is interesting. I think it’s awesome. I’m grateful that they thought that. I feel like I can play guard at a great level, so haven’t played it a ton, but I would love the challenge and would be open to trying it out.”

AG: How has becoming a dad changed you? (His son, Ledger Brady Christensen, was born in March).

BC: “It’s changed everything now. When I’m having a rough day or maybe not my best day or not feeling really motivated, I always think about and I have pictures of him and my wife on my phone and I just look at them and it really motivates me to do my best and make them proud. It’s been an amazing experience.”