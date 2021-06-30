Panthers wide receiver suspended 2 games for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy

Carolina Panthers WR Ventell Bryant has been suspended two games. AP File Photo

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ventell Bryant has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, the team announced Wednesday.

He has been suspended for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. Bryant will still be eligible to participate in preseason training and games and can return following the team’s Week 2 regular-season game against the New Orleans Saints. Bryant’s agent declined to comment on the matter when reached by The Observer.

Bryant, 24, played for coach Matt Rhule and his staff at Temple for a portion of his college career before Rhule left for Baylor in December 2016. After his four years at Temple (2015-18), Bryant left as the school’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards.

Former Temple wide receiver Ventell Bryant (1) bobbles a pass as Duke cornerback Antone Williams (35) closes in during the second half of the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Duke won 56-27. Rogelio V. Solis AP

He has spent time with both the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys early in his career after going undrafted in 2019, including playing in 12 games with the Cowboys. Bryant has one career reception, a 15-yard touchdown catch. The Panthers signed him to the practice squad in December 2020.

Wide receiver is one of the deepest position groups on the Panthers’ roster, and Bryant is a long shot to make the 53-man roster.

Veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye is also suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season. He is completing a six-game suspension from last year for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.