Former Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. calls it a career, retires from NFL

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver and returner Ted Ginn Jr. is retiring from the NFL.

Ginn announced the news Friday during a news conference at his former high school, Glenville High School, in Cleveland.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said, per Cleveland.com. “I’m going out in peace. ... On my own terms, not forced out.”

Originally drafted ninth overall in 2007 out of Ohio State by the Miami Dolphins, Ginn spent time with six different NFL teams in his 14 seasons. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

Ginn, 36, played for the Panthers in 2013 and 2015-16, including playing a part in the team’s 2015 Super Bowl run. He accumulated 2,047 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns, sixth-most in franchise history, in those three seasons. He also averaged 15.3 yards per reception in Carolina. In 2015, he scored a career-high 10 touchdowns.

Three of Ginn’s top five career receiving yard seasons came during his time with the Panthers.

Ginn last played for the Bears in 2020.