Carolina Panthers

New Panthers player got a speeding ticket on his way to training camp

Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman shows his speeding ticket to reporters as he arrives at NFL training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., on July 27, 2021.
Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman shows his speeding ticket to reporters as he arrives at NFL training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., on July 27, 2021. Jonathan M. Alexander, The Charlotte Observer

Panthers players were eager to arrive at training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., on Tuesday. For one player in particular, perhaps too eager.

Denzel Perryman, who arrived at Wofford College on Tuesday morning already wearing his helmet as he got out of his car, said he got a speeding ticket on his drive to the upstate.

“Hey, T-Mo (Taylor Moton), I might need to borrow some of that (money),” Perryman said walking to the dorms. “ … I got a ticket coming up here.”

Perryman, a linebacker who spent the previous six seasons with the Chargers, said he was going 91 mph on Interstate 85 when police clocked him, resulting in a $350 fine and six points on his driver license. He showed the ticket to reporters as proof. The maximum speed limit on interstates in South Carolina is 70 mph.

The Carolina Panthers begin training camp Wednesday.

Profile Image of Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens is the Senior Sports Editor for the Charlotte Observer and oversees sports coverage for the Raleigh News & Observer, The State in Columbia, S.C., and McClatchy’s other properties across the Southeast. Before coming to Charlotte in July 2019, Matt was an award-winning editor, columnist and investigative reporter at The Denver Post and Fort Collins Coloradoan.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service