What we learned at Panthers training camp: Brian Burns beefed up, and watch for this CB

The first practice of the 2021 Carolina Panthers training camp did not start with a bang or any major fanfare.

Instead, in front of a small crowd of a couple of hundred fans, the team continued business from the mandatory minicamp that took place over a month ago. Only so much action can occur on the first few days of practice, referred to it is the “acclimation period.” No pads or contact allowed.

For Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the focus instead is working on the mental side of things, getting everyone up to speed.

“What I’m looking for is a team that really we can put a lot on install-wise. Since we’re not being super physical, striking people, we learn a lot,” Rhule said. “We put a lot of our offense and defense in, so that it’s really pressing guys mentally. And then what standards we’re going to set in terms of all the little things on offense, defense and special teams right now. We’ve got some good veterans who know what it’s supposed to look like and who are out there saying, ‘Hey, this is what it has to look like.’ ”

Oftentimes the focus is on what players are going through physically at practice, and less so on what they go through from a mental perspective. While there is always pressure on players to perform during training camp, there was increased “anxiety” for players last year.

Not knowing what the day-to-day would like with the largely first-year coaching staff, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, created yet another level of uncertainty for players last year. This year, that’s been removed

“They all want to make the team, and if they know they’re going to make the team, they want to earn a bigger role. And if they already have a big role, they want to play their best football,” Rhule said. “There’s so much external pressure on these guys that they have to deal with and there’s so much internal pressure for them because they’re elite athletes, they want to perform at a high level.”

Linebacker Shaq Thompson admitted yesterday that it took time for him and other veterans to feel comfortable with the coaching staff in 2020, but that now the players know what to expect, easing up the mental process for everyone involved.

“Toward the end (last year), we started coming together,” Thompson said. “Rhule was saying some stuff, and I was like, ‘damn, I see it. I see what you’re talking about’. So this year, we’re going to try and throw that out there and just listen to these coaches and go out and play ball.”

Here’s what you need to know from Wednesday’s practice.

Notes from practice

▪ EDGE Brian Burns is set up to have a big third season in the NFL with the addition of Haason Reddick to support him on the other side of the line. This offseason, Burns did some work to try to improve his own game.

“I worked on my ankles a lot and (on) finishing at the top of the rush and stop going for the strip-sack all the time,” Burns said.

He also added about 12-pounds of muscle, something that was a goal of his and the coaching staff, and will likely continue to gain more.

▪ While Sam Darnold didn’t spend last year in the Panthers offense, he certainly is in place to become one of the team’s leaders. The quarterback was one of the first on the field before practice, along with fellow quarterbacks P.J. Walker and Will Grier, and one of the last off the field, after getting some additional throws in with his receivers.

▪ All of the players that missed time during the offseason training program due to injuries participated in practice.

▪ Running back and returner Trenton Cannon caught a long pass from Grier, beating cornerback Donte Jackson on a double move in the process. The catch was one of the first “touchdowns” of training camp.

▪ Rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshal is slowly being worked into practices as he continues to recover from injuries suffered during his time at LSU. During one play Wednesday, Marshall got a step behind rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn on a go route but dropped an over-the-shoulder catch. Marshall had issues with dropped passes at LSU, dropping seven of 55 catchable passes in 2020, per Pro Football Focus.

▪ Both wide receivers Ishmael Hyman and Shi Smith had solid catches.

▪ Wide receiver Robby Anderson shared that he may not be the fondest of the Wofford setting for camp, “it is what it is,” but did say that he’s liked his time in Carolina, coming off the best statistical season of his career.

Anderson is a natural candidate to be considered for a potential contract extension, something that general manager Scott Fitterer said this week that team was having talks with two or three players about.. The wide receiver is in the final year of his two-year, $20 million deal.

“I like to keep my business confidential, and I know it’s going to work itself out in due time,” Anderson said. “I’m just grinding and putting work in, that stuff takes care of itself.”

Play of the day

While second-year cornerback Stan Thomas-Oliver did get beat on a throw early in practice, he deserves a shoutout for a play he made on the ball later in the day.

Darnold threw a pass intended for Anderson, however, Thomas-Oliver stepped in front of the ball and almost came away with the interception. It would have, of course, have been a better play, if he had picked off the quarterback, but Thomas-Oliver is someone who is fighting for a roster spot. Getting to the ball matters, especially when going up against guaranteed starters.

Quote of the day

“I didn’t want to pack a lot of clothes, just coming from the dorm to the stadium, it’s not that important. So I’m just really wearing gym shorts and a jacket, but I just wanted to stand out with my hat.”

— Brian Burns on his diverse array of hats that he packed for training camp.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has a hat for all occasions as he unpacks his car at the team’s dormitory at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Transactions

▪ The Panthers signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, who has spent time with a variety of teams, after working out two players following practice. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound receiver will also give the team some help on special teams. He has played in 10 NFL games.

▪ Both tight end Stephen Sullivan and safety Lano Hill have been added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Hill was already on the physically unable to perform list due to a foot injury. After the Hogan signing, the Panthers still have two open spots on the roster.

Thursday’s schedule

Practice is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Wofford College.