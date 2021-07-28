Christian McCaffrey’s Madden 22 rating is the best of any NFL running back

Christian McCaffrey is the highest-ranked running back in the league.

Or, at least according to EA Sports’ upcoming Madden 22.

The game revealed Wednesday that McCaffrey was awarded an overall grade of 97, highest among all players at his position. It is, however, lower than his grade of 99 from last year’s game.

McCaffrey missed 13 games last year due to three separate injuries. He still managed to score six touchdowns in those games and averaged 4.9 yards per touch.

The running back is now healthy and has been fully participating at training camp. The Panthers are still planning to give him a high volume of touches this upcoming season, despite the injuries.

“My mindset has not changed with Christian McCaffrey. You can obviously feel the difference when Christian’s out on the football field that they see the production of it,” offensive coordinator Joe Brady said last month. “But I told Christian, I don’t need Christian to be anything more than Christian McCaffrey. I think that’s important for him to know that he doesn’t have anything to prove to me, to prove to anybody else, he just needs to be Christian McCaffrey.”

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Cleveland Browns back Nick Chubb are tied with the second-highest score at the position (96).

McCaffrey’s only score below 90 in the game is his strength (STR), which is related to blocking, shedding blocks, power moves, throwing and trucking.