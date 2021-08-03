Panthers player taken away in an ambulance after head-to-head hit in practice

Carolina Panthers safety J.T. Ibe (pictured) was kicked out of practice Tuesday for his head-to-head hit of Keith Kirkwood. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers practice came to a halt Tuesday morning when safety J.T. Ibe delivered a head-to-head hit to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood.

Kirkwood left his feet trying to catch a pass when Ibe hit him, knocking him to the ground. Kirkwood, who missed most of last season with two shoulder injuries, laid crumpled on the ground for about 10 minutes and had to be carted off the field and taken to an ambulance.

Kirkwood has movement in his arms and legs.

Ibe, an undrafted player out of South Carolina, was yelled at by the Panthers coaching staff and promptly told to leave Tuesday’s practice at Wofford College.

Tuesday’s practice was the Panthers’ first in pads.

This story is breaking and will be updated.