Panthers Fan Fest features first experience on turf field, light practice

Carolina Panthers fans enjoy Fan Fest at the NFL football team’s training camp in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) AP

There was a cheer louder than any that had been heard at Bank of America Stadium in the past year.

It wasn’t for a remarkable play or anything spectacular, but instead just running back Christian McCaffrey coming out of the tunnel and onto the new artificial FieldTurf. When attendance is reduced for an entire season due to COVID-19, the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

After a Fan Fest last year that featured zero fans, the Carolina Panthers’ Friday night practice was a return to the expected, with a crowd that looked to be slightly under 30,000 fans seated around the stadium to witness the team’s lightest practice of the week, and the first without full pads since the team was able to start wearing them Tuesday.

Both sides of the ball took a bit of a slower approach without pads or much contact. The Panthers left the practice without an injury, amid four defensive starters and multiple other players still not fully participating due to various injuries.

“I think the thing was, we just weren’t going to have any contact. The D-line (didn’t) rush, don’t throw the ball down the field, cover, not play through each other’s legs,” coach Matt Rhule said. ”Not (because of) the turf as much as we just had four hard days (of practice).”

There was also a reduction in the number of penalties. Over the past week, the offense has been called for a high number of penalties on a daily basis, but there were none Friday. That was assisted by a reduced amount of team periods during the practice.

The other difference in the practice was that the players had a bit more freedom on the field than normal. Defensive end Brian Burns was dancing on the field at the end of practice, something Rhule pointed to as abnormal for what he allows, and players were pulled for interviews throughout the night.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, right, takes the snap from center Matt Paradis during a Fan Fest practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Nell Redmond AP

The new field

The only time the new field had been used prior to Friday night was when three local high school football teams — Nation Ford High, Hickory Ridge and West Mecklenburg — were invited to hold practice at the stadium earlier in the week, per the Panthers. The stadium previously had a grass field consistently since it first opened. The switch will assist the team in hosting more events and games. TThe field was missing some official markings, including a logo at midfield.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Team owner David Tepper joked during the television broadcast of the game that he had even “slid” on the new turf.

After playing only three games last year due to injury, running back Christian McCaffrey expressed mixed feelings about the new field.

“It doesn’t matter. It is what it is, we’ve got to deal with it regardless of what I think. There are different turfs, some turfs are better than others, some grasses are better than others,” McCaffrey said. “Obviously, grass is great, but you get a rainstorm and the grass gets terrible. That’s also not good. There’s pros and cons to both.”

Safety Jeremy Chinn remarked that he liked playing on turf, something he also did during his college career at Southern Illinois, because it makes him feel fast.

There was some slipping by receiver Micah Simon and a couple of the other skill position players over the course of the practice, but nothing major. The NFLPA has released information against artificial turf in the past.

“I think it’s in really good shape. I think it’ll compact some more and that’s just part of the normal process,” Rhule said. “I know it tested well, obviously having no injuries on it tonight was great, and I think guys will figure out shoe-wise what really works for it.”

Notes from practice

▪ Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. broadcast the practice with Taylor Zarzour, something the duo will also do for the team’s three preseason games.

Smith received a brief standing ovation from the crowd, which gave him “chills.”

The wide receiver is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time this upcoming year.

▪ Robby Anderson was not at practice due to a family matter. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (soft-tissue injury) and running back Darius Clark (concussion) were limited.

Safety Juston Burris received a veteran day off. Cornerback A.J. Bouye, linebacker Denzel Perryman, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (concussion) and defensive end Austin Larkin did not participate.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan was at practice for first time during camp. He was placed on the COVID-19 list at the start of camp. Sullivan is still on the list, but is out of the 10-day window and no longer contagious. He is being evaluated for a return to play, per a team spokesperson.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper walks onto the field during a Fan Fest practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Nell Redmond AP

▪ David Tepper likes what he’s seeing, overall. The Panthers owner was in attendance at Thursday’s practice for the first time in training camp and shared what he thought of the performance in an interview during the TV broadcast of the practice.

“It was a really good practice when I was there. Offense looking pretty solid actually, to tell you the truth. Good decision-making,” Tepper said. “There was some mistakes, but you try to learn from those things.”

Tepper also gave an update on the latest with the new facility in Rock Hill, scheduled to open in 2023.

“The building is coming out of the ground now, it’s going to be something to see when it’s done,” Tepper said. “It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind facility. It will be something for everybody on both sides of Carolina to come see. ... If you like The Avengers, think about The Avengers headquarters.”

The owner also joked that no one has made him run to touch the DBO (Don’t Beat Yourself) sign that has been hanging at practice for the past week. Players have to run to it after making a mistake.

▪ Rhule said that the punt returner job is still open for competition. Among the players who have been practicing at the spot include C.J. Saunders, David Moore, Shi Smith and Chuba Hubbard. The winner of the battle will have a major impact on who gets the final wide receiver spot on the roster.

▪ Safety Sean Chandler has had multiple interceptions over the course of training camp and he had yet another one Friday. P.J. Walker’s pass bounced off rookie Hubbard’s hands and Chandler was in position to pick it off. The DBO sign did make it to the stadium, and Hubbard had to run down to the corner of the stadium to touch it.

▪ Rhule called up a fake field goal play on the spot. Catching the defense off-guard Joe Charlton threw to a wide open Dan Arnold, but overshot the tight end. Charlton had a successful fake punt during the 2020 season, finding Brandon Zylstra for a first down on a 28-yard pass.

“I think Joseph has a little bit of an ego now after last year making that pass last year,” Rhule joked.

▪ Quarterback Sam Darnold only had one incompletion during the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods. The quarterback did not make any big throws, but had a fine day.

▪ Rookie receiver Smith had a couple of passes bounce off his hands during the team period. He’s had a mixed training camp overall with some trouble bringing down passes.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, right, talks to Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns during a Fan Fest practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Nell Redmond AP

Play of the day

Will Grier came in for just one two-point conversion play after Walker’s attempt failed and made quite the throw. Grier found Saunders in the front of the end zone. Saunders made a sliding catch to get the football and then was immediately surrounded by teammates, including Darnold. It was the final play of the day.

Quote of the day

“(Tepper) said we want you back in the building, and you can take your time, but I’m going to be nuisance to you. He’s always done that throughout the last couple years.”

— Steve Smith on Tepper helping get him back involved in the Panthers organization.

Upcoming schedule

The Panthers have an off-day Saturday and then return to Wofford College for practice at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.