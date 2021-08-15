The Panthers face the Colts in a preseason game. Here’s who we’re keeping an eye on

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Chuba Hubbard runs up the field following a handoff during the team’s 2021 rookie minicamp practice on Friday, May 14, 2021. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

For the first time ever, Matt Rhule will be the head coach in an NFL preseason game.

It’s a weird concept, with Rhule already having a full NFL season under his belt. Following an altered year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhule will be able to see his team in game action prior to Week 1 of the regular season. The Panthers will face the Colts on the road at 1 p.m. Sunday.

There are several players still fighting to make the roster, and roles within the team are up for grabs. While many of the starting positions are already solidified, the preseason games will reveal where the team’s depth stands, with the starters mostly sitting, and players will try to make their case to earn a spot the final roster.

Here are some players to keep an eye on during Sunday’s game.

WR/Returner C.J. Saunders

Rhule gave Saunders one of his top compliments Thursday, referring to him as a “football player.” The team brought in Saunders as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State during the offseason training programs to provide more options at returner.

Saunders originally walked on as a corner with the Buckeyes in 2016 and transitioned to wide receiver the following year, also earning a scholarship. His best season came in 2018 when he made 10 catches for 73 yards. Saunders sat out the 2019 season due to an injury but was a team captain. During the 2020 season, he served as a graduate assistant.

He has experience returning kickoffs and punts from his time at Ohio State. Saunders came into training camp appearing unlikely to make the roster in a crowded receiver room. Instead, he’s caught almost all of the passes that have come his way, and is often pointed out by Rhule as someone he is keeping an eye on, even referring to him as one of the “standouts” of camp.

“That’s one of things we’re trying to express to our team,” Rhule said. “It’s not always where you were drafted, or how many plays you caught in college. It’s about who comes out here and competes and make plays. “

Saunders should get plenty of opportunities against the Colts to do just that.

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Chuba Hubbard, left, continues to push himself upfield as offensive coordinator Joe Brady, right, attempts to strip the ball away during the team’s 2021 rookie minicamp practice on Friday, May 14, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

RB Chuba Hubbard

The backup running back competition has been one of the position battles of camp. The preseason games will go a long way in deciding this one. Second-year back Rodney Smith, who has been getting many of the second-team snaps, left practice early Friday with a lower-body injury. Reggie Bonnafon, also competing for the backup role, finished the same practice as a non-participant.

That could leave a big opportunity for fourth-round pick Chuba Hubbard. The running back out of Oklahoma State may see increased playing time if Smith and Bonnafon can’t play or are limited.

Hubbard has been having a good camp, including returning a kickoff during Friday’s practice, but Smith has been the quicker and more explosive back of the three. Hubbard, who put together a 2,094-yard season with Oklahoma State in 2019, has the potential to break a couple of runs, but the team wanted to see him improve as a blocker coming out of college.

Carolina Panthers Will Grier throws the ball during a drill at the Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

QBs P.J. Walker/Will Grier

Not only do both potential backup quarterbacks need to prove that they deserve the No. 2 job, they also have to show that the Panthers have a good enough backup quarterback on this roster. Otherwise, the Panthers may start looking elsewhere.

Thus far, the team has handled the backup quarterback the same way as last year, letting both Walker and Grier battle it out and not designating who is in the lead. Walker has appeared to practice slightly more with the second-team offense, and he will start the game, but both have had opportunities.

This will be the first time Grier plays in a football game since the end of the 2019 season. Rhule has never seen the former third-round pick play in a live game in person. This will be a big opportunity for him to show what he can do in Joe Brady’s offense.

There has been no commitment yet to keeping three quarterbacks on the active roster, as the team did last year. These games will be a big opportunity for both players.

“In general, I think It’s gonna bring out the best in players, especially guys that really want to go out there and compete,” Walker said. “I think we’ve got a good quarterback room that’s willing to go out there and compete every week.”

Carolina Panthers rookie linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. was a team captain at Maryland and has really impressed coaches with his athleticism and football I.Q. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Inside linebackers

Three linebackers did not travel with the team due to various injuries — Denzel Perryman, Julian Stanford and Clay Johnston. Throughout training camp, inside linebacker has been an area of inconsistency due to the problems keeping players on the field.

Perryman was expected to be the starting middle linebacker, but he has missed almost the entire training camp portion in pads and has no clear timetable for return. Nate Hall was also claimed off waivers from the Texans.

The Panthers signed veteran linebacker Josh Byes, which should help, but this is absolutely an area the team might still look to address. Performances in the first preseason game could be telling.