Panthers will rest most starters, including Sam Darnold in preseason game vs. Colts

Carolina Panthers Sam Darnold passes the ball during a drill during day 5 of the Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Monday, August 2, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

When the Carolina Panthers hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts, don’t expect to see many of the team’s starters in action.

The team will not play most of the starters for the first preseason game, per coach Matt Rhule. That includes quarterback Sam Darnold, who has yet to play a game in coordinator Joe Brady’s offense.

Sunday’s game against the Colts is the first of three preseason games. The other two will take place at Bank of America Stadium in the next two weeks.

This is Rhule’s first preseason game as an NFL head coach. Last year, preseason games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

This story is breaking and will be updated.