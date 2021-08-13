Carolina Panthers practice against Indianapolis Colts gets chippy as teams bring energy

Brian Burns had one word for the Carolina Panthers second joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts: “chaos.”

The second practice of the two-day joint session prior to the team’s preseason game Sunday did not come close to mimicking the session from Thursday. Friday afternoon’s practice featured a multitude of skirmishes, fighting on both fields and plenty of words shared between the two teams. Players were brought to the ground, something that is typically limited in these types of practices.

After a day in which coach Matt Rhule described the offensive side of the ball as lacking “tempo,” Friday’s practice was anything but.

“It just shows the edge that the team has and the mentality that we came out with today, just not to get pushed around or whatever the case may be,” Burns said of the energy at Friday’s practice. “But at the same time, we have to keep everything professional. After that was over, when we got back to our reps and everything was civilized.”

There was shoving taking place on both fields with both the Panthers offense and defense finding issue with the Colts. The offense reacted when running back Christian McCaffrey was slightly pushed to the ground. The defense got into some of its own battles, especially early in the team period, but it wasn’t unclear what exactly started them, even to Burns, who was involved in multiple dust-ups. Jeremy Chinn had a horse-collar tackle on running back Jordan Wilkins.

But being extra physical was part of the plan going into the day.

“I think (Thursday) our defense, we kind of played to the whistle a little bit, and so today we said we’re going to play through the whistle a little bit more on defense,” Rhule said. “... We didn’t quite get quite as much thud and physical contact on guys down the field. So that was an emphasis on us today.”

Carolina Panthers corner back Troy Pride Jr., left, tries to strip the ball from Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Quartney Davis runs a drill during joint practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy AP

The most physical move of the day came from rookie wide receiver Shi Smith, who threw a punch when a skirmish broke out following a play he did not directly seem to be involved in during team drills. Fellow wide receiver Ishmael Hyman put on his helmet from the sideline and ran to the field to get involved, but things settled down.

“You get a bunch of dudes like this out here, there’s going to be a little pushing,” Rhule said. “You don’t want it to escalate. A couple guys talk a little trash, but you saw them at the end of practice, they’re all hugging each other, that’s just part of what it is. As long as it doesn’t escalate to the point of guys getting hurt or ruining the practice.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Friday’s practice again featured plenty of team drills and red-zone situations, with the Panthers offense struggling again to get going at first. Quarterback Sam Darnold got into more of a rhythm, including multiple downfield throws during a two-minute drill to DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. Darnold went 3 for 5 on the two-minute drill.

“I’ve got to be quick with my eyes, make make better decisions,” Darnold said of what he needed to improve on from Thursday. “Be cleaner with my reads, and if something’s not there just check it down.”

That same two-minute drill included a throw toward the sideline that McCaffrey should have caught and tight end Dan Arnold taking a huge hit while trying to come down with a pass. The tight end has been the subject of multiple big hits during the practices with the Colts and showed his frustrating by slamming his helmet to the ground when he came back to the sideline. Rookie Tommy Tremble came over to talk to him after the play.

Anderson seemed to have trouble connecting with Darnold again at the beginning of practice, but picked it up toward the end with a couple of sideline grabs.

While the “chaos” was high, Rhule did point out that there was work to be done in terms of execution. The team has two more joint practices and three preseason games to get that part figured out.

INJURY UPDATES

▪ Center Matt Paradis (back) did not participate in Friday’s practice. Sam Tecklenburg took all of the first-team center reps.

Left tackle Cam Erving played a higher number of snaps than he did at Thursday’s practice. Erving is coming back from a shoulder injury.

▪ Running back Rodney Smith left the field limping and went into the injury tent. Smith has been having a good camp and had one of the best runs of the day. He has been practicing with the second-team offense.

Running back Reggie Bonnafon was not wearing pads and was not participating by the end of practice. It’s not clear what injury he is dealing with.

▪ Both wide receivers Moore and Anderson (left leg) were dealing with health issues during practice, but they returned to the field.

NOTES FROM PRACTICE

▪ Wide receiver Brandon Zylstra continues to have a solid camp. He had a couple of flashy catches during practice.

▪ Running back Chuba Hubbard had a nifty kickoff return, making a couple of moves to get past some Colts players, although there was limited tackling on special teams. Hubbard has not had the flashiest of camps, but the rookie will get a big opportunity during Sunday’s game.

▪ When there was tackling on special teams, Joey Slye got involved in defending his own kickoffs. On one kick. Slye tried to tackle the returner, but ended up not making the play and watching from the ground. Keeping Slye healthy is a priority for the Panthers, as he remains the only kicker on the roster. Maybe tackling in practice is not the best idea.

▪ Rhule announced that most of the starters, including Darnold, would not be playing in the first preseason game. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback. More on the decision here.

▪ Guard John Miller had a few choice words with a fan in the stands toward the end of practice. When one of the skirmishes broke out, a fan yelled, “Just play football.” Miller turned around and responded, “Just (expletive) watch.” That got the crowd’s attention a bit.

▪ Walker threw a pass toward the sideline during red-zone drills, but was picked off by cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. There was no receiver directly in the area, but David Moore was close by.

▪ Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. spent some time working with Shi Smith on his route running skills on the sideline. Smith Sr. is in Indianapolis as he is part of the preseason broadcast crew.

Steve Smith working with rookie Shi Smith on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/g5xxzlIBel — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 13, 2021

PLAY OF THE DAY

This is a no-brainer. The play of the day goes out to Burns, who chased down Jonathan Taylor from behind after the Panthers defense gave up a screen pass to the running back. Cornerback Donte Jackson recovered the fumble.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Oh, (Rhule) said that? Phew. That’s great. I mean, I want to see the guys go out there and show what they can do, but it would have felt good to get out there and a get series or two in, but I’m not going to complain.

— Brian Burns upon learning he would not be playing in Sunday’s preseason game.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Panthers will play the Colts in the first preseason game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team will have an off day Monday and then return to Wofford College for a solo practice Tuesday.