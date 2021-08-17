Panthers set mask policy for games at Bank of America Stadium

Carolina Panthers fans are reminded of the face mask policy prior to the team playing the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 4, 2020. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Face coverings will now be required for the indoor spaces at Bank of America Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday afternoon that face coverings have to be worn by staff and guests in the indoor sections of the stadium. They are not required for the outside areas, which take up most of the stadium.

Some of the biggest areas included in the new policy are the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.. Other areas included under the policy are the elevators and the team store.

Masks will be available at all stadium entrances and at guest relations and security booths. Being vaccinated is not a requirement for attending events at the stadium.

When asked what the enforcement policy at the stadium would be like, a Panthers team spokesperson said, “Our expectation is that fans will be respectful of others and follow the protocols.”

The news come a day after the Mecklenburg County Health Department recommended issuing another countywide mask mandate.

The county commissioners will vote Wednesday on making the department recommendation into a rule for all indoor public places. While the Panthers are putting in place the policy now, the new county policy, if approved would take 10 days to go into affect.

For the 10 days until that policy would be put in place, the city of Charlotte is issuing a mask mandate for the city and unincorporated areas of the county. There is not yet a decision on potential fines that may be implemented by the county for those not wearing face coverings.

On the Panthers side, they join a group of NFL teams that have recently put in place new mask policies for stadiums around the country. The Las Vegas Raiders have taken the most extreme approach thus far, and are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the stadium, but not requiring masks.

The first event this will be in place for is the Panthers’ preseason game vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

