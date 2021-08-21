Analysis: Panthers QB Will Grier made his case for a roster spot, even if it’s not here

Will Grier’s list of positives to take away from the Carolina Panthers’ first preseason game was limited.

Playing in the second half with coach Matt Rhule focused on maintaining the lead, the biggest accomplishment was leaving behind a better memory at Lucas Oil Stadium than the three-interception game he had left behind at the end of the 2019 season.

In his second preseason appearance this year, Grier left behind a much-improved impression working with the second-team offense in a 20-13 loss to the Ravens.

Coming in after Sam Darnold played the first series, Grier led four drives — which resulted in a missed 37-yard field goal, two punts and a 41-yard field goal — and finished 11-of-14 passing for 144 yards. He was sacked twice and finished with a 109.5 passer rating.

The 2019 third-round pick has been behind P.J. Walker for the backup quarterback job with Walker getting the start last week in Indianapolis. Walker’s night, however, did not come close to his stellar performance the week prior. He finished 1 of 8 for eight yards and had one carry for four yards.

Grier came out of Saturday’s night game, however, in command of the offense. His best throw came on a 34-yard pass to rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. at the start of the second quarter. The following play, he found rookie tight end Tommy Tremble for a 12-yard gain. The drive ended in a punt after Grier was sacked on third down. He did not turn the ball over and put the team in good positions.

It was the type of outing that Grier needed to prove that he is still competitive in this backup fight as the Panthers continue to part ways with a dicey 2019 rookie class. Four of seven picks remain on the roster from that class, and among them is defensive end Christian Miller, who is fighting for a roster spot.

While Grier’s’ play is a positive for any shot he has in the backup battle, it also could help attract any teams that may be interested in some backup quarterback help, although interested parties may be limited. After 2019 second-round pick left tackle Greg Little performed well vs. the Colts, the Panthers traded him two days later for a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Miami Dolphins.

Finding a veteran quarterback to support Darnold would only be a positive, and after Saturday night’s game, the backup quarterback battle is closer to even than it was previously. Grier has provided himself a chance.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

While the quarterback battle rages on, the rest of the offensive depth remains a major concern.

The effort was far from perfect, especially in the red zone. The area inside opponent’s 20-yard line has been a major issue this preseason — the team is now 1 of 7 through two games — extending from the woes the Panthers faced in the 2020 regular season. You may have heard about Teddy Bridgewater’s thoughts regarding the Panthers’ practicing red zone and the two-minute drill.

Struggles also were apparent on third down. As a team, the Panthers finished 2of 111 on third down, bringing the preseason total to 5 for 25. In the second half, the Panthers averaged 1.2 yards per play.

General manager Scott Fitterer spoke this past week on how the back half of the roster is the area that distinguishes great teams from average teams. The quarterback battle may be a focus, but the rest of the offense, after the likes of Marshall and running back Chuba Hubbard left the game, put on full display the level of development needed.

Other Panthers notes

▪ The Ravens won the team’s 19th-straight preseason game Saturday. It ties the longest streak in NFL history — the Green Bay Packers won 19 consecutive exhibition games from 1959-1962 under Vince Lombardi.

▪ Hubbard had a nice game, gaining 24 yards on nine carries and 29 yards on two receptions.

▪ Hat tip to linebacker Frankie Luvu, who had more energy than anyone else on the field Saturday night. He finished the game with a forced fumble, a pass defensed and a quarterback hit. Haason Reddick also had an interception off a tipped pass by Derrick Brown.