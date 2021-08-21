He knocked his helmet off! The best photos from the Panthers-Ravens preseason game

The Panthers dropped their second straight preseason game Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium, losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 20-3.

The unfavorable outcome for Carolina (and let’s be honest, no one cares who wins a preseason game, even if Baltimore has in 19 straight tries) didn’t prevent a collection of beautiful photos to be taken. The Observer’s Khadejeh Nikouyeh and Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez were on the sidelines for the game to capture the Panthers in action.

Scroll below to see some of the best photos from the Panthers-Ravens game.

Brian Burns knocks the helmet off of Tyler Huntley

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns knocks the helmet off Ravens QB Tyler Huntley. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, center, celebrates his sack on Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the first quarter of the pre-season game on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard makes his mark

Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard runs the ball at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard, center, runs through Baltimore Ravens Brandon Williams, left, and at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs the ball during the pre-season game against the Ravens on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers defense doing its thing

Carolina Panthers Spencer Brown, bottom, tackles Baltimore Ravens Josh Oliver at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers linebacker Julian Stafford, right, fights off Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, center, during the pre-season game on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Sam Darnold makes his Panthers debut

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold gestures to teammates between plays during the pre-season game against the Ravens on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Ravens’ TyShon Williams gets his chance

