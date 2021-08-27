Analysis: Panthers have tough roster cuts to make, but Joey Slye’s fate looks decided

Carolina Panthers kickers Joey Slye, left and Ryan Santoso, right, wait for action to begin in the teamÕs game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 27, 2021. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

A lot of words have been used to describe what Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye has gone through in the last week.

Coach Matt Rhule said he needed to get “over the hump” and that sometimes people get in a valley and have to “scratch and claw” out of it. Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn said that things were just not clicking in games, for some unknown reason.

For the first time since mandatory minicamp, the Panthers brought in competition for Slye this week — swapping out kickers Thursday — to put pressure on their starter and be a safety net if things did not turn around.

Scratching and clawing? Not quite. In Friday’s 31-9 win over the Steelers, Slye dug himself a deeper hole.

After a flurry of kicker transactions Thursday, the Panthers had two options for Friday night — Slye and Ryan Santoso.

The Panthers traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the New York Giants for Santoso, the backup this preseason to former Panthers kicker Graham Gano, who has found success in New York.

Santoso finished the day 2 of 2 on field goals and 3 of 3 on point-after tries PATs. Slye missed his one field-goal attempt and made his only PAT.

Rhule had the two players start off trading kicks to get equal opportunities, but that changed after Slye’s miss.

Santoso was put on the field first and started on a high note, making a 52-yard kick that bounced off the right upright and in. Slye came out for the first time on the ensuing kickoff and had a touchback.

On the next drive, Slye came out to attempt a field goal in the other direction, but his 49-yard kick went wide right.

After that, Rhule did not bring out Slye until the fourth quarter. He had a successful PAT after Will Grier’s 24-yard touchdown scramble. He also took the kickoff that followed.

If tonight’s game is evidence, the Panthers are leaning in favor of moving on from Slye. Otherwise, why not give him another opportunity? Bring him out for one of those point-after attempts or at least a kickoff?

Is Santoso a significantly better option after just one game? No, and kicker could remain a problem for some time. The Panthers needed Slye to perform in games and make his kick, but that didn’t happen. Continuing to give Santoso opportunities over Slye was the biggest possible nail in the coffin.

The Panthers did not make Slye available for comment after the game. NFL locker rooms are not open this season due COVID-19 protocols.

Panthers’ offensive line is a concern for a reason

Carolina’s line has been the biggest concern when it comes to the first-team offense, and frankly, no other position comes close.

There was evidence of the offensive line’s shortcomings Friday night when Darnold took the field for his longest shwoing yet as a Panther, playing the entire first half. The starting offensive line played almost the whole time until right John Miller was removed with under two minutes remaining and replaced by Dennis Daley.

Darnold was only sacked once, but it easily could have been more. The right side collapsed against the Steelers’ second-team defensive line multiple times, and Darnold also looked uncomfortable at times when the pocket wasn’t failing him. He got more comfortable as the game went on, completing 7 of 8 passes on a five-minute drive at the end of the first half.

Both guard positions are subjects of concern as the Steelers’ pass rush found their way up the middle

Darnold finished 19 of 25 for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He found a rhythm with DJ Moore, catching all six of the passes he was targeted on for 48 yards. But the offense also got the ball into the Pittsburgh 35-yard line three times and only came away with three points (Santoso’s 52-yard field goal).

Defensive success, but something to watch

The Panthers’ defense played entirely against the Steelers backups, but again, the defensive is leaving plenty to like. Brian Burns exploded throughout the game, including intercepting Dwayne Haskins in the first quarter off a high pass that went off the hands of fullback Derek Watt. Defensive lineman Morgan Fox also created significant pressure. The team is excited about what he offers through the interior.

A problem? Depth at nickle corner is — nonexistent? A.J. Bouye, the team’s starter, has missed the last few weeks due to an injury and is suspended for the first two games of the year. Myles Hartsfield is the backup at the spot, and played well, including one pass deflection intended for former Panthers receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. But there’s not much else there. Hartsfield played a significant amount of the game and he can’t be the only realistic option after Bouye.

Game observations

▪ Rookie tackle Brady Christensen has been playing right tackle for almost the entirety of training camp. The third-round pick, however, came out with the second-team offensive line and played left tackle.

The coaching staff prefers Christensen on the right side due to his length, but the extended time on the left side of the line shows a willingness to potentially have him on the other side of the line. If Christensen could develop at left tackle, that would benefit the Panthers’ offense in the long-run.

▪ Rookie wide receiver Shi Smith left the game in the fourth quarter after catching a pass from Grier. Smith injured his left shoulder. After receiving attention from the medical staff, he left the field on a cart.