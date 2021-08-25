Former Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater named a starter once again

Former Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) will start for the Denver Broncos on Week 1. Meg Oliphant

Former Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is a starter once again.

Bridgewater, traded by the Panthers to the Broncos this offseason in exchange for a sixth-round NFL draft pick, was named Denver’s starting quarterback Wednesday morning. He beat out Drew Lock for the job.

With the Panthers, Bridgewater started 15 games last season with a 4-11 record. He completed 69.1% of his passes for a career-best 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns but struggled to protect the football (11 interceptions) and converting in the red zone. Carolina was 0-8 in potential game-winning or game-tying situations at the end of the fourth quarter with Bridgewater at QB.

He signed with the Panthers in 2020 on a three-year contract worth $63 million.

In Denver, Bridgewater is tasked with leading a Broncos team that has never found stability at quarterback since the retirement of Peyton Manning five years ago. The Broncos have started nine quarterbacks since 2016, including Lock, Case Keenum and Joe Flacco.

The Broncos open the season Sept. 12 at the New York Giants.