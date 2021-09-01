Carolina Panthers
Panthers put together their practice squad Wednesday. Here’s who made it so far.
A day after settling on an initial 53-man roster, the Carolina Panthers have begun signing players to the team’s practice squad.
Teams around the league were allowed to begin doing so at 4 p.m. Wednesday, 24 hours after the deadline to get active rosters from a maximum of 80 to 53 players. The practice squad can compose of 16 players for a second straight year. There can be a maximum of six veterans on the practice squad.
Here is a list of who is joining the Panthers thus far:
▪ Returner/wide receiver C.J. Saunders
▪ Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood
▪ Wide receiver Omar Bayless
▪ Tight end Stephen Sullivan
▪ Center Sam Tecklenburg
▪ OL Aaron Monteiro
▪ Running back Rodney Smith
▪ Running back Spencer Brown
▪ DE Frank Herron
▪ Defensive back Jalen Julius
▪ Cornerback Rashaan Melvin
▪ Safety Kenny Robinson
