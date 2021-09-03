Panthers Tracks: Kicker Joey Slye was released, latest on the Carolina’s 53-man roster

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

After weeks of training camp and three preseason games, the Panthers finally trimmed their roster to 53 players.

The biggest cut was Joey Slye, who had struggled camp and during preseason games. It got progressively worse over the final two weeks of the preseason, and the Panthers decided to let go of him less than 24 hours after their game against the Steelers last Saturday.

Now Ryan Santoso is the new kicker. The Panthers also parted ways with quarterback Will Grier, their 2019 third round pick. The Panthers have only two players from the 2019 draft class left on their roster (We’ll get to that in a second).

Here is what you need to know from the week:

Trivia!

1. The Panthers have two players left from their 2019 NFL draft class. Who are those two players?

2. Which 2019 draft class players are no longer on the roster?

Cam Newton released

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who had spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots was cut earlier this week. Rookie Mac Jones beat him out for the starting spot.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Observer columnist Scott Fowler wrote about why he thinks the Panthers should not go after Newton for one of their backup quarterback jobs.

Transactions

The Panthers made a lot of moves this week to get their team down to 53 players. Here was their 53-man roster at the deadline. Will Grier, their former third round pick, and a Charlotte area native, was among those cut..

The roster has since changed and remains in flux, though. The Panthers are still making moves.

The cuts started with releasing Joey Slye after he struggled the past few weeks and in the team’s third preseason game.

The Panthers also traded a sixth round pick for another edge rusher and special teams player. Scott Fitterer wasn’t kidding when he said he’d be in on every deal.

When the dust settled, the Panthers were still making moves and haven’t stopped.

The Panthers had their final practice of the week Thursday and will have three days off before preparing for their season-opener against the Jets next Sunday.

Trivia answers

1. Brian Burns and Dennis Daley

2. Greg Little, Will Grier, Christian Miller, Jordan Scarlett and Terry Godwin