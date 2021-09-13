Carolina Panthers

Panthers open as underdogs vs. Saints, but not by as many points as you may think

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

Are sports bettors encouraged by the Panthers’ 19-14 win over the Jets? Or are they afraid to overreact to what went down in Jacksonville on Sunday, when the Saints dismantled the superstar-laden Green Bay Packers, 38-3?

Whatever happened, they’ve spoken: According to multiple online betting services, Carolina has opened as a three-point underdog against the New Orleans Saints, who will travel to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday for an early AFC South divisional matchup.

35_PANTHERS_JETS.jpg
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, speaks with officials following a play against the New York Jets during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The Panthers defeated the Jets 19-14. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The lines may change slightly as more bettors get in on this upcoming Sunday’s action, but the information is nonetheless interesting: New Orleans, after all, shocked the Packers behind Jameis Winston’s 148 yards and five passing touchdowns. And the Panthers got a Week 1 win, but they defeated the rebuilding New York Jets and didn’t do so convincingly.

Profile Image of Alex Zietlow
Alex Zietlow
Alex Zietlow writes about sports and the ways in which they intersect with life in York, Chester and Lancaster counties for The Herald, where he has been an editor and reporter since August 2019. Zietlow has won six S.C. Press Association awards in his young career, including First Place finishes in Feature Writing and Sports Enterprise Writing. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in May 2019 and was a summer sports intern for The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., prior to coming to Rock Hill.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service