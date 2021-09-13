Panthers open as underdogs vs. Saints, but not by as many points as you may think

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

Are sports bettors encouraged by the Panthers’ 19-14 win over the Jets? Or are they afraid to overreact to what went down in Jacksonville on Sunday, when the Saints dismantled the superstar-laden Green Bay Packers, 38-3?

Whatever happened, they’ve spoken: According to multiple online betting services, Carolina has opened as a three-point underdog against the New Orleans Saints, who will travel to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday for an early AFC South divisional matchup.

Vegas Insider’s Consensus Line (-3) has an over/under of 110.

Action Network, after opening at -2, had the Panthers as a three-point underdog as of Monday at 10:15 a.m.

FanDuel opened at -1.5.

Fox Sports have the Saints favored to win by three, too.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, speaks with officials following a play against the New York Jets during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The Panthers defeated the Jets 19-14. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The lines may change slightly as more bettors get in on this upcoming Sunday’s action, but the information is nonetheless interesting: New Orleans, after all, shocked the Packers behind Jameis Winston’s 148 yards and five passing touchdowns. And the Panthers got a Week 1 win, but they defeated the rebuilding New York Jets and didn’t do so convincingly.