Panthers open as underdogs vs. Saints, but not by as many points as you may think
Are sports bettors encouraged by the Panthers’ 19-14 win over the Jets? Or are they afraid to overreact to what went down in Jacksonville on Sunday, when the Saints dismantled the superstar-laden Green Bay Packers, 38-3?
Whatever happened, they’ve spoken: According to multiple online betting services, Carolina has opened as a three-point underdog against the New Orleans Saints, who will travel to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday for an early AFC South divisional matchup.
- Vegas Insider’s Consensus Line (-3) has an over/under of 110.
- Action Network, after opening at -2, had the Panthers as a three-point underdog as of Monday at 10:15 a.m.
- FanDuel opened at -1.5.
- Fox Sports have the Saints favored to win by three, too.
The lines may change slightly as more bettors get in on this upcoming Sunday’s action, but the information is nonetheless interesting: New Orleans, after all, shocked the Packers behind Jameis Winston’s 148 yards and five passing touchdowns. And the Panthers got a Week 1 win, but they defeated the rebuilding New York Jets and didn’t do so convincingly.
