Carolina Panthers
Want to watch or listen to the Panthers-Texans game? Here are the TV and radio stations
The Panthers have a chance to prove themselves in front of a national TV audience this week.
Carolina (2-0) will play the Houston Texans (1-1) on NFL Network on Thursday night with TV coverage beginning at 8 and kickoff set for 8:20. For folks in Charlotte, the game will be simulcast on WSOC-TV Channel 9.
You can stream the game at Panthers.com, through the Panthers’ mobile app, or via streaming services YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV with valid subscriptions.
And you can also listen to the game on the radio at WBT-AM 1110 AM in the Charlotte market. On the call, you’ll hear Mick Mixon, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke and Kristen Balboni. (See a full listing of local affiliate radio stations below.)
Panthers radio network
|City
|State
|Station
|Frequency
|Abemarle
|NC
|WSPC-AM
|1010
|Asheville
|NC
|WWNC-AM
|570
|Bedford
|VA
|WLVA-FM
|94.1
|Blacksburg
|VA
|WPIN-AM
|810
|Burlington
|NC
|WKRR-FM
|92.3
|Camden
|SC
|WPUB-FM
|102.7
|Charleston
|SC
|WYBB-FM
|98.1
|Charlotte
|NC
|WBT-AM
|1110
|Charlotte
|NC
|WBT-FM
|99.3
|Cherrwille
|NC
|WCSL-AM
|1590
|Chesterfield
|SC
|WVSZ-FM
|107.3
|Columbia
|SC
|WMFX-FM
|102.3
|Concord
|NC
|WEGO-AM
|1410
|Concord
|NC
|WEGO-FM
|98.3
|Elkin
|NC
|WIFM-FM
|100.9
|Fairmont
|NC
|WSTS-FM
|100.9
|Fayetteville
|NC
|WFNC-AM
|640
|Florence
|SC
|WWFN-FM
|100.1
|Greensboro
|NC
|WKRR-FM
|92.3
|Greenville
|NC
|WTIB-FM
|103.7
|Greenville
|SC
|WROQ-FM
|101.1
|Hamlet
|NC
|WKDX-AM
|1250
|Henderson
|NC
|WIZS-AM
|1450
|HendersonviIle
|NC
|WHKP-AM
|1450
|HendersonviIle
|NC
|WHKP-FM
|107.7
|Hopewell
|VA
|WHAP-AM
|1340
|Jacksonville
|NC
|WJNC-AM
|1240
|Kinston
|NC
|WRNS-AM
|960
|Lincolnton
|NC
|WLON-AM
|1050
|Lynchburg
|VA
|WLVA-AM
|580
|Lynchburg
|VA
|WLVA-FM
|94.1
|Lynchburg
|VA
|WPLI-AM
|1390
|Lynchburg
|VA
|WPLI-FM
|107.5
|Manning
|SC
|WYMB-AM
|920
|Morehead City
|NC
|WTKF-FM
|107.1
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|WSEA-FM
|100.3
|Newton
|NC
|WNNC-AM
|1230
|Raleigh
|NC
|WCMC-FM
|99.9
|Richmond
|VA
|WURV-FM
|106.1
|Roanoke
|VA
|WPLY-AM
|610
|Roanoke
|VA
|WPLY-FM
|101.1
|Rock Hill
|SC
|WRHM-FM
|107.1
|Rocky Mount
|NC
|WZAX-FM
|99.3
|Salem
|VA
|WPLY-FM
|98.5
|Salisbury
|NC
|WSAT-AM
|1280
|Salisbury
|NC
|WSAT-FM
|103.3
|Shallotte
|NC
|WVCB-AM
|1410
|Shelby
|NC
|WOHS-AM
|1390
|Spartanburg
|SC
|WROQ-FM
|101.1
|Statesville
|NC
|WSIC-AM
|1400
|Statesville
|NC
|WSIC-FM
|100.7, 105.9
|Topsail Beach
|NC
|WNTB-FM
|93.7
|Wilmington
|NC
|WNTB-FM
|93.7
|Winston-Salem
|NC
|WKRR-FM
|92.3
What channel is the Panthers game on?
▪ Channel: NFL Network. (Find out which channel NFL Network is with your satellite or cable package using this tool. All you have to do is type in your zip code and cable provider.)
▪ Local channel: WSOC-TV9
▪ On the call: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink
