Panthers trade one of Sam Darnold’s reliable targets and get a first round cornerback

The Carolina Panthers have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson, a league source confirmed Monday morning.

In return, the Panthers will send their top tight end, Dan Arnold, and a third-round pick in exchange for Henderson and a fifth-round pick.

The move gives the Panthers depth at cornerback after they lost rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn to a broken foot.

The Panthers have been actively looking for help at cornerback since Horn’s injury last Thursday against the Texans. This past weekend, they reached out to former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, a league source said. Sherman, 33, is a free agent and has familiarity with Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer.

The Panthers signed Arnold in March to a two-year, $6 million deal to give them help in the red zone after they struggled in 2020. However, Arnold has gotten out to a slow start, while rookie tight end Tommy Tremble recently emerged.

Tremble had one catch for 30 yards against the Texans, and a seven-yard rushing touchdown.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule called Tremble “this year’s Jeremy Chinn.”

“A guy who we thought could do a lot of different things,” Rhule said Friday. “After the draft, we got more phone calls from other team’s tight end coaches and special teams’ coordinators to our guys about Tommy.

“We need Tommy to continue to develop because he’s a lot of talent.”

Arnold had seven catches for 84 yards in three games this season. He also had 11 targets, which is tied for fourth-most on the team.

Henderson was drafted No. 9 overall in 2020, two picks after the Panthers chose defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Henderson, who is 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, played and started in eight games last season for the Jaguars, and had 36 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble. However, opponents had a 110.2 passer rating when targeting him, according to Pro Football Reference. He allowed four touchdown passes, and opponents completed 64.7% of the passes thrown his way.

He was placed on IR in November with a groin injury.

Henderson has eight tackles in two games this season. He was inactive for the Jaguars’ game against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Henderson missed a large portion of training camp — participating in two of the team’s 11 practices — after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on July 23.

