Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys injury and scouting report for Sunday’s game

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out of the pocket during first quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 18, 2021.The Panthers defeated the Saints 26-7. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers (3-0) will face perhaps their biggest test on Sunday at 1 p.m. when they play the Dallas Cowboys (2-1).

Through their first three games, the Panthers have dominated opposing teams with their defense and have largely taken care of the ball on offense.

But Sunday’s game presents a different challenge for the Panthers. The Cowboys have one of the top offenses in the league, and the Panthers will have to win without their best player, Christian McCaffrey.

Let’s break down the matchup:

When the Panthers pass ...

Quarterback Sam Darnold continues to impress this season. When McCaffrey went down early in the second quarter of the Panthers’ win over the Texans, Darnold put the team on his back in the second half.

He passed for 304 yards, his second 300-yard game in three games, after having none in 2020. He also completed 67% of his passes and ran for two scores.

On the season, he has six total touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) and only one interception.

Dallas will be a challenge. While it allows 331 yards passing per game, which is 31st in the league out of 32 teams, it has a league-leading six interceptions.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs has three of those interceptions, so it may be wise for Darnold to target someone else. The Panthers will also be without McCaffrey on Sunday, who is second on the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards.

He’s Darnold’s safety blanket when no one is open, and he’s a mismatch for linebackers.

But Darnold has two of the top wide receivers in the NFL to throw to. DJ Moore is having a career year with 22 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown. And while the ball hasn’t gone Robby Anderson way through three games, he’s still a threat as we saw in Week 1 when he caught a 57-yard touchdown pass against the Jets. And in 2020, when he caught 95 passes for 1,094 yards.

The difference in this game will be the turnover battle. If Darnold can take care of the football, then the Panthers can be successful.

Advantage: Panthers

When the Panthers run ...

The Panthers will have to rely on rookie running back Chuba Hubbard and backup Royce Freeman to shoulder the load while McCaffrey is out.

This will be Hubbard’s first career start.

Hubbard has played well at times this season. In the second half of the game against the Texans, he had 46 of his 52 yards in the fourth quarter. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry and was a major factor in the Panthers winning.

The Panthers drafted Hubbard with the thought he could spell McCaffrey and possibly start if McCaffrey ever had to miss time.

It has come a little earlier than expected.

The Cowboys have allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game (70.3) and haven’t allowed a single rushing touchdown.

Advantage: Cowboys

When the Cowboys pass the ball ...

Opposing quarterbacks have struggled this season against the Panthers. They are averaging 146 yards passing against the Panthers. The Panthers also have 14 sacks in three games.

But two of those quarterbacks were rookies.

The other was Jameis Winston.

This time, the Panthers are facing one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Dak Prescott, who last year was playing at an MVP level before breaking his ankle. He has picked up where he left off.

He has weapons, too. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are among the best wide receiver duos in the league.

And the Panthers are down two starters in the secondary — Jaycee Horn, who had been spectacular, and safety Juston Burris.

The Panthers will likely start Sam Franklin in Burris’ place, and A.J. Bouye or Rashaan Melvin for Horn.

Advantage: Cowboys

When the Cowboys run the ball ...

The primary reason the Panthers have been successful against the pass is because they’ve shut down the run game. They are ranked first in the NFL in rush defense.

None of the three teams the Panthers have faced have run for more than 50 yards. Credit the addition of DaQuan Jones and the progression of Derrick Brown, who clog up the middle, and Donte Jackson for helping in run support.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott struggled in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. He had 33 yards on 11 carries, but he has since bounced back with three touchdowns in the last two games.

The Cowboys are 5-1 since 2020 when Elliott rushes for 80 yards or more.

Advantage: Panthers

Prediction

The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015. This will be their first true test and a chance to prove to others that they are the real deal. It may be difficult without McCaffrey, Horn and Burris, but I think the Panthers win this one in the fourth quarter.

Panthers 27 Cowboys 24

Injury report

PANTHERS: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) OUT, DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) DOUBTFUL, RG John Miller (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE.

COWBOYS: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) OUT, OT Ty Nsekhe (illness) OUT, DE Carlos Watkins (knee) OUT, S Donovan Wilson (groin) OUT, DE Randy Gregory (knee) QUESTIONABLE.