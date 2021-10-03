Sam Darnold just achieved something no QB in NFL history had ever done

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold makes a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, T.X., on Sunday, October, 3, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

After one of his two rushing touchdowns in the first half of the Panthers’ matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, Sam Darnold looked to his sideline and offered a smile and a Michael Jordan-type shrug.

And who could blame him?

The Panthers’ quarterback, not one known for his running ability, made history with his legs early Sunday afternoon: Darnold is now the first quarterback in NFL history to run for five touchdowns in the first four games of a season.

Yes, that means Baltimore Ravens athletic phenom Lamar Jackson hasn’t (yet) done it. That means Patrick Mahomes hasn’t done it.

It even means former NFL MVP and all-time beloved Panther, Cam Newton, hasn’t done it, either. (Newton almost did it last year with the Patriots: He rushed for five touchdowns by Week 5 in 2020 after missing Week 4 due to testing positive for COVID-19.)

By the end of the first half on Sunday, Darnold had notched 28 yards on the ground. His five rushing touchdowns lead the NFL this season.

Darnold had five rushing touchdowns total in his first three seasons as a New York Jet.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 2:58 PM.