Could Christian McCaffrey play for Panthers vs Eagles? Matt Rhule gave an injury update

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he expects Christian McCaffrey to come out to practice Wednesday to test out his hamstring injury.

He was not sure about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m going to get to Wednesday and see,” Rhule said. “Talking to Christian, I think he’s going to come out and practice Wednesday to see where he is football wise.”

The Panthers opted not to put McCaffrey on the team’s injured reserve last week because they felt he had the potential to come back either before or at three weeks. That he may practice Wednesday is a good sign toward his progression, but it doesn’t mean he’ll play.

McCaffrey missed last Sunday’s 36-28 loss to the Cowboys after he strained his hamstring against the Texans in Week 3.

The Panthers rushed for 113 yards as a team. Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard was responsible for 57 yards on 13 carries. Running back Rodney Smith had five catches for 48 yards.

Through three games, McCaffrey has rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown. He also has 16 catches for 163 yards, which is second on the team.

Rhule also indicated that a few players from starters were getting MRIs Monday, though he did not seem overly concerned.

“Nothing as of yet that I would say is super alarming,” Rhule said. “Obviously Shaq (Thompson) hurt his foot in the game and came back and finished the game. Cam Erving has been playing banged up. Johnny Miller has been playing banged up.”

“So we’ll see over the next two days where we are Wednesday.”

