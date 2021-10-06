Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers trade for former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore
The Carolina Panthers have traded for former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
In exchange for Gilmore, the Panthers gave the New England Patriots a 2023 sixth-round pick.
The Panthers will take on Gilmore’s contract. He had a salary-cap number of $16.2 million, according to overthecap.com. The Patriots have paid $7 million of it and are on the hook for his roster bonus, The Observer has learned. So the Panthers are on the hook for $5.44 million of his salary.
Gilmore is a native of Rock Hill, S.C., and played college football at South Carolina before becoming the 10th overall draft pick in 2012.
Gilmore was named Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019.
Because he was traded, Gilmore will stay on the physically unable to perform list and can’t practice until after Week 6 before the Panthers play the New York Giants.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Stephon Gilmore career stats
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Starts
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|PD
|FF
|Tackles
|2012
|22
|BUF
|16
|1
|23
|0
|16
|2
|61
|2013
|23
|BUF
|9
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|35
|2014
|24
|BUF
|14
|3
|61
|0
|6
|1
|46
|2015
|25
|BUF
|12
|3
|33
|0
|18
|0
|36
|2016
|26
|BUF
|15
|5
|135
|0
|12
|0
|48
|2017
|27
|NWE
|13
|2
|59
|0
|9
|0
|50
|2018
|28
|NWE
|16
|2
|0
|0
|20
|2
|45
|2019
|29
|NWE
|16
|6
|126
|2
|20
|0
|53
|2020
|30
|NWE
|11
|1
|15
|0
|3
|1
|37
|Career
|122
|25
|452
|2
|64
|6
|411
This story was originally published October 6, 2021 1:18 PM.
